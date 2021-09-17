Topping out ceremony held to mark progress at new Peterborough school

Mick Wallman (logistics manager), Phil Robinson (progect manager) and William Swallow (site manager) for Wates Construction at Manor Drive Academies site in Paston.

Construction works are now well advanced on the new Manor Drive Primary and Secondary Schools being built in Paston.

Plans for the schools were first announced back in 2019 after the FourCs Academy Trust, with support from Peterborough City Council, was successful in bidding for funding from the Department for Education (DfE) as part of wave 13 of the free schools programme.

Works then began in March and will be completed ready for both schools to open in September 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mick Wallman (logistics manager), Phil Robinson (progect manager) and William Swallow (site manager) for Wates Construction at Manor Drive Academies site in Paston.

The topping out ceremony was held by Wates construction group, alongside partners FourCs Academy Trust, Peterborough City Council and the Department for Education, to mark the last beam being placed at the top of the two structures.

Once fully completed, the schools together will provide 900 secondary places, 420 primary places and 26 nursery places and be the first in the city which caters for students all the way from the the beginning of their school journey until the end of the post-16 stage.

Councillor Lynne Ayres, Peterborough City Council’s cabinet member for children’s services, education, skills and the university, said: “Peterborough is one of the fastest growing cities in the UK and we expect this trend to continue, so finding new school places is an urgent and ongoing challenge.

“This project is several years in the making so to see construction of the schools progressing is fantastic. We’re all looking forward to the schools opening their doors to pupils next year. They are going to be huge assets not just for Paston, but for Peterborough as a whole, for years to come.”

Jo Sludds, Manor Drive Secondary Head teacher, said: “I have been involved with this project for over three years, so it is really exciting to see the building developing. We are looking forward to meeting prospective parents in our upcoming Open Evenings.”

Primary Headteacher Rose McCloskey added: “The innovative design will lead to a stimulating environment and the opportunity to create an exceptional learning experience. We also look forward to involving families and the local community in the Academy’s everyday life.”

Stuart Cleworth, Director of Wates, said: “We are delighted to be delivering this exciting scheme in partnership with Peterborough City Council and the FourCs academy trust which is on schedule to open next year and will further enhance the educational offering within this area of the city.