Top award for Yaxley headteacher at national ceremony

Sue Blyth

Sue Blyth, Headteacher of Fourfields Community Primary School in Yaxley, won the Headteacher of the Year award in the TheSchoolBus School Superheroes Awards 2021 for her hard work and dedication to the school – particularly over the past year.

Organisers said: “For the past year, we have watched schools experience their highest highs and their lowest lows whilst meeting the challenges thrown their way head on.

“At TheSchoolBus, we have been inspired by the talent and dedication all members of staff have shown, from school business managers to headteachers, teaching assistants to catering staff and tireless crossing guards – everyone has made incredible contributions towards making children’s education a success.”

Other categories included Community Hero, Unsung Hero, Special Recognition, Outstanding Determination and School Saviour.

Sue said: “I was honoured to be nominated for this award, and even more so to win it. Headteachers up and down the country have endured a particularly difficult year, with challenges we have never faced before. But the vast majority have succeeded – helped by dedicated staff and supportive parents – and at Fourfields Community Primary it is the whole school community who has contributed to this award and who should share in its success.”

Cllr Bryony Goodliffe, Chair of Cambridgeshire County Council’s Children and Young People’s Committee added: “Sue Blyth is the sort of headteacher who gives Cambridgeshire’s schools such a good name – hard-working, dedicated and popular. I am delighted she has won this award, and that her exceptional skills now have public recognition.”