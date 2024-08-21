While secondary school pupils nervously await GCSE results day tomorrow, we take a look back at how well local schools performed in 2023.

The following data is provided by the Government for ten out of the 19 schools teaching GCSEs in the Peterborough area. We have not included special schools in the list.

GCSEs used to be graded using a letter system, but over the past few years this has changed and now all final results come in the form of number grade from 9 to 1. Nine is the highest grade and roughly equivalent to the old A*, while 1 is the lowest. Any grade above 4 is considered a ‘standard pass’ equivalent to the old C grade, while a score of 7 or up roughly aligns with the old A grade.

If pupils don’t receive a grade of 4 or above in their Maths and English exams, they will need to continue studying the subjects until they either pass a re-sit, or turn 18.

For all schools in England, the percentage of pupils achieving a Grade 5 or above in English and Maths in 2023 was 42%, while the average ‘Attainment 8’ score for schools in England was 44.6. Attainment 8 is a measure published each year showing the average academic performance of a secondary school. It is calculated by adding together pupils' highest scores across the eight Government-approved subjects.

It is important to note that school performance data for the 2022/23 academic year should be viewed with caution as qualifications returned to pre-Covid standards during that academic year.

Data was not available for the following schools: Manor Drive Secondary Academy and Ken Stimpson Academy.

1 . The King's (The Cathedral) School 2023 performance - Pupils achieving Grade 5 or above in English & Maths: 79%; Attainment 8 score: 64.2

2 . The Peterborough School 2023 performance - Pupils achieving Grade 5 or above in English & Maths: 71%; Attainment 8 score: 60.2

3 . Iqra Academy 2023 performance – Pupils achieving Grade 5 or above in English & Maths: 64%; Attainment 8 score: 56.5