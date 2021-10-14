Time running out to apply for school places in Peterborough
Time is running out for families to apply for secondary school places for next year.
The deadline for applications to secondary school in September 2022 is 31 October this year.
Children due to start at primary or junior school next September must complete their application by 15 January 2022.
Online applications are encouraged. Children starting at primary or junior school will be notified about their school place on national offer day 19 April 2022. Those applying to secondary school will be offered a place on 1 March 2022.
It is important that parents and carers apply to the correct council. If you are a Peterborough resident you will have to make your application through Peterborough City Council’s Admissions Team, even if you want to apply for a school outside Peterborough.
Parents are encouraged to apply for a place at their child’s catchment school to maximise the chances of obtaining a place.
Further details on how to apply can be found here: Apply for a school place - Peterborough City Council
Cllr Lynne Ayres, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Education, Skills and the University, added: “There is always a demand for school places and some parents will naturally be disappointed that their child has not been offered a place at their first choice school. But if parents apply online and to their child’s catchment school – and by 31 October for a secondary school place next year - we are more likely to be able to meet their wishes and ensure all children benefit from an enjoyable and fulfilling education.”