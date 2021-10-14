Time running out to apply for school places in Peterborough

The deadline for applications is at the end of the month

The deadline for applications to secondary school in September 2022 is 31 October this year.

Children due to start at primary or junior school next September must complete their application by 15 January 2022.

Online applications are encouraged. Children starting at primary or junior school will be notified about their school place on national offer day 19 April 2022. Those applying to secondary school will be offered a place on 1 March 2022.

It is important that parents and carers apply to the correct council. If you are a Peterborough resident you will have to make your application through Peterborough City Council’s Admissions Team, even if you want to apply for a school outside Peterborough.

Parents are encouraged to apply for a place at their child’s catchment school to maximise the chances of obtaining a place.

Further details on how to apply can be found here: Apply for a school place - Peterborough City Council