Three Peterborough primary schools officially join Meridian Trust

Leaders and pupils celebrate a new era as part of Meridian Trust. Left-right: Mark Woods, CEO of Meridian Trust, Trevor Goakes, Deputy Headteacher of Woodston Primary, Colin Marks, Headteacher of Orton Wistow Primary, Neil Reilly, Headteacher of Nene Valley Primary and Lesley Birch, Deputy CEO of Meridian Trust

Today marks an exciting milestone for education in Peterborough as Nene Valley Primary School, Orton Wistow Primary School, and Woodston Primary School officially join Meridian Trust (on 1st November 2025).

The three schools, formerly part of OWN Trust, now become part of Meridian Trust, a nationally respected multi-academy trust overseeing over 32 primary, secondary, and special schools across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Peterborough, Lincolnshire, and Northamptonshire.

Each school will retain its unique identity and traditions while gaining from strengthened leadership, access to Meridian Trust’s extensive network of teaching expertise, and further opportunities for staff development and collaboration.

Lesley Birch, Deputy CEO at Meridian Trust, commented, "A very warm welcome to the schools and staff from OWN Trust to the Meridian Trust family. Throughout the process, it’s been inspiring to see the dedication of staff, governors, and families, and we’re excited to work together to help every child flourish.”

The schools’ headteachers; Neil Reilly (Headteacher at Nene Valley Primary), Colin Marks (Headteacher at Orton Wistow Primary) and Nikki Lamond (Headteacher at Woodston Primary), also shared their excitement about the merger:

Neil Reilly, Headteacher at Nene Valley Primary, said, “Joining Meridian Trust feels like a great fit for us. It means new opportunities for our pupils and staff to learn, share ideas, and keep building on what already makes our schools special. There’s a real sense of belonging thanks to existing links with the Trust and Mark Woods, lots of familiar faces and shared values.”

Colin Marks, Headteacher at Orton Wistow Primary, added, “We’re genuinely excited to be part of Meridian Trust. We already know Mark Woods and the team, which gives us a lot of confidence. This partnership brings fresh opportunities for everyone, and we’ll make sure to keep the unique spirit of each school front and centre as we grow together.”

Nikki Lamond, Headteacher at Woodston Primary, said, “We’re so thankful for all the support from families and staff during this change. It’s an exciting time, and we’re really looking forward to all the great things ahead as part of Meridian Trust.”

Mark Woods, CEO of Meridian Trust and Interim CEO of OWN Trust during the merger, brings deep personal and professional ties to the OWN community. A former trustee and governor at both Nene Valley and Woodston Primary Schools, and with children educated locally, Mark’s connection ensures strong and familiar leadership throughout this transition.

Mark commented: "Today marks the start of a strengthened and ambitious future for primary education in Peterborough, one that’s rooted in collaboration, opportunity, and pride, to ensure that every child can reach their full potential. I’m proud of the strong ties we already have with these schools and look forward to building together on the great foundations already in place."