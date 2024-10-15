Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thorpe Primary School, part of Peterborough Keys Academies Trust (PKAT), is excited to announce its celebration of Black History Month.

It will host a variety of learning activities, including special assemblies and focused assignments, to explore the origins and significance of Black History Month providing a meaningful opportunity for students, staff, and the community to share, celebrate, and deepen their understanding of the impact of black heritage and culture.

One of the key highlights of this month’s events was a visit from Miss Precious Graham of Culture Community, a Saturday school dedicated to teaching 8 to 16-year-olds about Black history, culture, and traditions.

Miss Graham, a former teacher at Thorpe Primary School who left in July 2023, returned to share her knowledge and introduce the invaluable work being done by Culture Community during Black History Month. This visit provided students in Key Stage 2 (Years 3 to 6) a unique and inspiring learning experience, reinforcing the importance of cultural heritage.

Commenting on the event, Deputy Head Teacher, Mrs Paula Jeremaes expressed her appreciation for Miss Graham’s return to the school in her new role.

She said: "It was lovely to see Miss Graham return to Thorpe Primary School in her new role with Culture Community. Miss Graham was a much-loved teacher at Thorpe, and her ability to share the work of Culture Community and its importance during Black History Month was truly inspiring. We have a rich cultural diversity at Thorpe, and our focus on Black History Month has enabled us to enrich the learning experiences for our pupils and promote a global perspective among pupils and staff."

Miss Graham, Founder of Culture Community said: “It was such a joy returning to Thorpe Primary School, a school that I hold close to my heart. Being able to lead my first assembly on Black History Month and what we do at Culture Community was very exciting and rewarding.”

In addition to her special visit, Thorpe Primary School is committed to engaging students with Black History Month through lessons and activities in class. Students will explore the origins of this annual celebration and reflect on why it is essential to honour the contributions of Black individuals, past and present. Homework assignments throughout October will also focus on this vital topic, further enhancing student engagement and understanding.

As Thorpe Primary School continues to embrace cultural diversity and global awareness, Black History Month serves as a cornerstone in fostering a more inclusive and informed school environment.