Thomas Deacon Education Trust (TDET) celebrates unique history at Peterborough Cathedral service

A commemorative service to honour the historical figures of Thomas Deacon and Queen Katharine of Aragon took place on Tuesday 11th February.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual event is an opportunity to honour the Trust’s local history. Thomas Deacon, a local wealthy wool merchant, bequeathed funds in 1722 to open Deacon’s Charity School in Peterborough for twenty pupils. More than 300 years later, this school is now Thomas Deacon Academy (TDA) and part of a Trust made up of seven academies, educating more than 5,000 students.

Queen Katharine Academy, based in the Walton area of Peterborough, is the namesake of Queen Katharine of Aragon, an early ambassador for education. Peterborough Cathedral is home to memorial sites for both historical figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TDET’s prestigious annual service was attended by students, the Combined Cadet Force (CCF) from the Trust’s academies, key members of staff, and representatives from the charity Thomas Deacon Foundation, which works to continue Thomas Deacon’s legacy.

TDET community commemorates unique history

The service, led by Canon Precentor, Dr Rowan Williams, included a presentation about Thomas Deacon and his achievements from two pupils from Gladstone Primary Academy, and readings from TDA junior pupils, its Principal Students and the Principal, Emily Gaunt.

A reading about the Trust’s founder was also given by John Turner, Chair of Thomas Deacon Foundation, before the CCF was brought to attention to lay a wreath on Thomas Deacon’s memorial.

The second part of the service included readings around Queen Katharine’s memorial from QKA’s Head Student and Rick Carroll, Acting Principal of Queen Katharine Academy, before a pomegranate, Queen Katharine’s personal emblem, was laid on her burial place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Hudson, TDET Chief Executive, said: “It is always an honour to pause and reflect on our Trust’s local history, and Thomas Deacon’s determination to transform the lives of young people in our city through education.

Scott Hudson, TDET Chief Executive

“We are extremely proud that Thomas Deacon’s legacy has continued and evolved into the TDET of today, which educates more than 5,000 students. We were also delighted to welcome representatives from Thomas Deacon Foundation charity to the service, including Richard Jackson, a descendant of Thomas Deacon. The Foundation does an amazing job of continuing this legacy by supporting current students.”

“Queen Katharine of Aragon was an early ambassador for education, pioneering relief programmes and donating funds to colleges, as well as displaying extraordinary courage and resilience, qualities which are as relevant to our students now as they were hundreds of years ago. It is wonderful to mark the local history of our Academies and Trust with this impressive annual event.”

For more information about the Thomas Deacon Education Trust and its academies, please visit: www.tdet.education.