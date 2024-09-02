Thomas Deacon Education Trust introduces emergency Anaphylaxis Kitts and allergy training
These Kitts, containing a subscription supply of adrenaline pens, are thoughtfully placed in dining and catering areas to provide immediate treatment in case of a severe allergic reaction for staff, students, and visitors.
By partnering with Kitt Medical, a leading provider of proactive allergy care and training resources, the Trust has ensured that staff are fully equipped to respond to anaphylaxis emergencies.
TDET’s proactive steps to prioritise student safety comes in light of a tragic incident near Peterborough involving a child who sadly passed away from an allergic reaction in December 2021. Benedict Blythe was just five years old when he collapsed at school and later died in hospital. His mum has called for increased awareness and action to be taken, setting up the Benedict Blythe Foundation in his memory.
The foundation has developed a practical checklist for schools to safely manage allergies. TDET is committed to implementing best practices in allergy management and has adopted this checklist as part of its approach.
Michael Dove, Catering Operations Manager at Thomas Deacon Education Trust said: “We are determined to do everything in our power to prevent incidents like Benedict Blythe’s tragic passing.
“These new Kitts are a crucial step forward in safeguarding our students. It’s so important that our students feel safe and supported, as well as parents and carers who can be reassured knowing that we have taken measures to prevent potentially life-threatening allergy-related incidents.
“We’re seeing an increased number of children coming to our schools with allergies, and these are often more complex than before. It’s crucial we stay vigilant and prepared to address these needs.
“Included in the partnership with Kitt Medical is their invaluable online training course, providing resources so that all our staff can handle anaphylaxis emergencies. The Kitt service is a vital addition to our allergy management procedures.”
All TDET schools have also implemented a robust allergy management plan, including clear allergen labelling on menus.
Zak Marks, Co-Founder of Kitt Medical said: “We are thrilled to partner with TDET in its commitment to creating a safe learning environment for all students. Our Kitts are designed to be easily accessible and ready to use in an emergency situation. With every Kitt subscription, schools can rely on a constant supply of adrenaline pens, automatically replenished for peace of mind, as well as online training.”
As anaphylaxis incidents become more common, Medical Kitt’s innovative solution offer a proactive approach to ensure safety within schools.
Michael added: “We’re passionate about ensuring our schools provide not only safe food, but also a safe environment for children to enjoy their meals.
Being aware and having proactive measures in place is incredibly important, which our parents, carers, and staff are grateful for.”
Trustees at TDET play a crucial role in safeguarding children and young people across its academies. They rigorously review the Trust’s processes and procedures, and receive annual training to ensure high standards of safety.
For more information about TDET, please visit: www.tdet.education
For more information about Kitt Medical, please visit: www.kittmedical.com
