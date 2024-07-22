This annual event is organised together with Thomas Deacon Foundation, which works to preserve the legacy of TDET’s founder, Thomas Deacon.

The Act of Kindness Awards, held at St John the Baptist Church, Peterborough, are a highlight of the Trust’s year.

The students and staff attending had been nominated for an impressive array of kind and compassionate deeds, each receiving framed certificates in the prestigious ceremony. The event also featured music and performances from students across the Trust’s academies.

Some of the Acts of Kindness carried out by students and staff included; supporting and fundraising for local community initiatives and charities, and improving the natural environment at school to increase the local bumblebee population.

Between the academy award presentations, the audience was treated to an impressive line-up of student performances, including an amazing brass ensemble, a recent award-winning speech from Queen Katharine Academy student Victory, guitar music and singing, street dance, and a British Sign Language performance of the song ‘True Colours’.

The evening ended with the presentation of the TDET Awards.

The TDET Student Award was received by four Thomas Deacon Academy Sixth Form students; Mehak Ali, Adam Butt, Falaq Ali and Karolina Styrkacz, for their volunteer work with Hussain Soup Kitchen and Peterborough Food Bank.

TDET’s Staff Award was then presented to Claire Poxon, Learning Mentor at Gladstone Primary Academy, for the warmth and care she has shown throughout her many years in education and her impact on hundreds of families and children across Peterborough.

1 . The Act of Kindness Awards, held at St John the Baptist Church, Peterborough Staff and students from TDET's seven academies attended the Trust's Act of Kindness Awards Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . The Act of Kindness Awards, held at St John the Baptist Church, Peterborough Students and staff at Upwood Primary Academy celebrate their Act of Kindness Awards Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . The Act of Kindness Awards, held at St John the Baptist Church, Peterborough Queen Katharine Student, Victory, presents her award-winning speech at the Act of Kindness Awards Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . The Act of Kindness Awards, held at St John the Baptist Church, Peterborough John Turner, Chair of Thomas Deacon Foundation, presents the TDET Staff Award to Claire Poxon Photo: Submitted Photo Sales