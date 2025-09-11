Thomas Deacon Academy recognised as Centre of Excellence for Inclusion

Thomas Deacon Academy (TDA) is proud to have been awarded the national Inclusion Quality Mark (IQM) and has officially been named as a Centre of Excellence in recognition of its outstanding commitment to inclusive education.

The all-through school, which is part of Thomas Deacon Education Trust (TDET), is one of the largest schools in Peterborough, educating children from Year 3 through to sixth form. By achieving this double recognition, TDA has demonstrated the positive impact of its inclusive approach in ensuring every child is supported to reach their full potential.

The assessment team praised the strong culture of inclusion across the academy, highlighting how TDA’s character values are understood and modelled by both staff and students. They also commended the academy’s clear plans to continue strengthening support for students, ensuring every child feels a strong sense of belonging.

Principal Emily Gaunt said: "We are incredibly proud to be recognised as a Centre of Excellence for Inclusion. Our staff work tirelessly to make sure every young person at TDA feels supported, included and able to thrive. This award is a wonderful recognition of the way we work at TDA, and we are excited to keep building on this success."

Staff and students from Thomas Deacon Academy celebrate Inclusion award.

Deputy Principal Martin Paine added: "Inclusion is at the heart of everything we do at TDA. Our staff, students and families should all feel proud of this achievement. It celebrates the many ways we work together to ensure that no student is left behind. Joining a cluster of other Centre of Excellence schools means we can continue to share great practice and learn from others too."

Looking ahead, the academy will be working alongside other schools across the country as part of the Inclusion Centre of Excellence network. TDA will share and learn new inclusive approaches about what works best for children and families.

TDA will showcase its award-winning approach at the upcoming Open Evening for current Year 5 and Year 6 children on Wednesday September 17 from 5pm-7.30pm and for Year 2 students on Thursday November 13 from 5.30pm-7pm.

For more information visit: https://www.thomasdeaconacademy.com/