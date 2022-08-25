Thomas Deacon Academy GCSEs: Staff proud of an 'extremely successful year of results'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite an unprecedented two years of disruption from the Covid pandemic, staff and students were proud to celebrate many individual successes as well as some exceptional grades.

Some stand-out student successes include:

- Jimmy Borowski, who achieved eight incredible grade 9s in all his subjects.

Thomas Deacon Academy.

- Saher Anwar and Izzah Tulhat, who both achieved an amazing six grade 9s and two grade 8s.

- Naj Abid, who achieved an impressive six grade 9s, a grade 8 and a grade 7.

- Ghulaam Murtaza, who achieved five grade 9s, two grade 8s and a grade 7.

Emily Gaunt, Head of School at Thomas Deacon Academy, said: “I am so proud of all our GCSE students. They have worked diligently and with impressive focus throughout their two-year courses, despite the challenges posed by multiple lockdowns and periods of remote and online learning.

“We are all excited to celebrate many truly impressive and well-deserved grades today, which reflect our students’ hard work and determination to succeed. Each and every one of our students should

feel very proud of themselves, they have all done exceptionally well and we are so delighted for them.”

Rick Carroll, Executive Principal at Thomas Deacon Academy, said: “A huge well done to all our GCSE students. Their dedication to their studies and hard work over the past two years has been impressive, upholding our school values by showing immense courage, commitment and confidence.

"This is reflected in a superb set of results and many fantastic individual achievements.

“For many students their results demonstrate excellent progress throughout their time at school, which highlights the effective working partnership between parents, staff and students.

"Thank you to everyone who supports, nurtures and educates our students, enabling them to thrive and to exceed expectations. We are so proud of them all on this milestone day.