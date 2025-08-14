Thomas Deacon Academy celebrates exceptional Post-16 results

Thomas Deacon Academy in Peterborough is celebrating today as students receive their A-Level and vocational results, marking the end of two years of hard work and dedication.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are many notable individual successes to celebrate across a wide range of subjects. Early results show that students have achieved excellent grades, with many making strong progress and securing places at top universities, on prestigious apprenticeships or in employment.

Among this year’s standout achievements are:

Mohammed Abdur-Reheem, who achieved an A* in Business, an A in Economics, and a Distinction* in IT, and is going to study Accounting and Finance at the University of Birmingham

Junaid Ahmed, who gained an A* in Business and As in Economics and Sociology. Junaid is also going on to study Accounting and Finance at the University of Birmingham

Zainab Khan, achieving As in Biology and Chemistry, and a Distinction in Health and Social Care, who is going on to study Optometry at the University of Manchester

Perla Poskaite, gaining an A* in Sociology and As in History and Politics.

Students from Thomas Deacon Academy celebrating their A Level success.

Michala Jackson, Head of Sixth Form, said: “We are incredibly proud of our Year 13 students for a brilliant set of results. Many have made exceptional progress over the past two years and there have been some incredible individual achievements. Our students have reaped the rewards of their curiosity, commitment and hard work - a huge well done to everyone!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily Gaunt, Principal of Thomas Deacon Academy, added: “Congratulations to our 2025 Sixth Form cohort on a fantastic set of results, following two years of dedication and perseverance. I’d like to thank all staff who teach, support and lead our Sixth Form, and to the parents, carers and families who have encouraged and nurtured our students throughout their journey.

“We wish our students all the very best as they enter the next exciting stage of their lives, whether that’s university, an apprenticeship or employment, following in the footsteps of successful alumni from previous years.

“We are providing one-to-one sessions for any students who need further support and guidance, and encourage them to get in touch.”

Across the academy, staff are on hand to help students plan their next steps and celebrate their achievements.

For more information on Thomas Deacon Academy, visit: www.thomasdeaconacademy.com