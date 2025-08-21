Thomas Clarkson Academy students celebrate strong GCSE results

Cosmin Neagu celebrating GCSE results with Assoc. Principal Matt Dobbing.

Students from Thomas Clarkson Academy, part of Brooke Weston Trust, are celebrating another year of excellent GCSE results - reflecting their determination, hard work and high ambition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This morning, Year 11 students and their families gathered at the school to collect their results, with staff on hand to offer encouragement and advice for the next stage of their education.

Matt Dobbing, Associate Principal said, “Brilliant students, great people, great results. Perhaps the best part of being in education is working with fantastic young people and proudly watching them develop into people who are and will continue to be an absolute credit to their families and the community. It’s been brilliant seeing our students pick up their results today. There’s been so much hard work behind the scenes and what stands out is how supportive they’ve been of each other. They’ve thrown themselves into school life and grown in so many ways, not just in the classroom. I’m especially pleased that so many are choosing to stay on with us in September at our sixth form. I hope all our students stay in touch and share their continued successes as inspiration for the next generation of learners at our academy.

Some students achieved incredible results:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TCA student Harry Hunter celebrates results with parents.

Daniel Brightey secured nine GCSE grades at grade 9-7, including six grade 9’s in Biology, Chemistry, Geography, Maths, Physics and Statistics. Daniel will be staying on at TCA to join the sixth form in September.

James Brightey also achieved nine GCSEs at grades 9-7. He achieved grade 9’s in Biology, Chemistry, Maths, Physics and Statistics. James is remaining at TCA and joining the sixth form in September.

Maja Stachurska achieved ten GCSEs at grades 9-6. Her highest achievements were in Chemistry, Computer science and Polish.

Julia Kwiatkowska achieved ten GCSEs at grades at 9-7 with her top grade in Polish, followed by strong results in Biology, Chemistry, English Literature and Maths.

Ben Vine, Raising Standards Leader for Year 11, said: “I’m really proud of this year group. They’ve given so much to the school, always full of energy and keen to support each other. It’s been great getting to know them and seeing them grow, both in confidence and as part of our school community. I can’t wait to see what they get up to next - they’ve got an exciting journey ahead.”

Andy Burns, Director of Education at Brooke Weston Trust, added: “Today, our GCSE students can feel genuinely proud of what they’ve achieved. Over these last few years, they’ve explored new subjects, built friendships, and found out what excites them - with their confidence shining through. Everyone at Thomas Clarkson Academy - from teachers to support staff, has helped create those ‘tickets for life’ by opening up new opportunities and encouraging each student to aim high. I’m grateful to the families who’ve been cheering them on all along. Our Trust community isn’t just focused on results; we believe in ambition for all, and I can’t wait to see where this first big set of results takes them next.”

Thomas Clarkson Academy has a growing sixth form and welcomes applications from all local students regardless of whether they attended the academy for their GCSE’s. Applications can be submitted via the academy’s website.