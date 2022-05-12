The King's School.

These 7 primary and secondary schools are the most overcrowded in and around Peterborough

There are more than 3,500 supersize schools in England – is your child’s school one of them?

By Ben Jones
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 6:40 pm

Latest figures published by the Department of Education for the 2020/21 academic year shows 3,537 schools are operating at or beyond their capacity with a combined 56,000 extra pupils on their roll.

There are more than 2,700 primary schools over capacity across England, with almost 21,000 extra pupils between them, and more than 750 secondary schools over capacity, with an extra 35,000 pupils.

In total these schools are over capacity by 56,368 pupils.

A school is at or in excess of capacity when the number of pupils enrolled is greater than or equal to its number of places.

How does your child’s local school compare?

Here we reveal which schools in and around Peterborough are the most overcrowded.

1. John Clare Primary School

Over capacity by 32.4%. The school has an extra 34 pupils on its roll.

2. The King's School

Over capacity by 6.7%. The school has an extra 77 pupils on its roll.

3. Dogsthorpe Academy Primary School

Over capacity by 6.1%. The school has an extra 22 pupils on its roll.

4. Alderman Jacobs School, Whittlesey

Over capacity by 1.1%. The school has an extra 7 pupils on its roll.

