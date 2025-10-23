With the deadline for parents to apply for a place at secondary schools just one day away (the cut off date is October 31), the release of the data could not have come at a more perfect time for families.

Each school is given an ‘Attainment 8’ score – This score is based on how well pupils in a school have performed in up to 8 qualifications, which include English, maths, 3 English Baccalaureate qualifications including sciences, computer science, history, geography and languages, and 3 other additional approved qualifications.

The Peterborough average for this score is 42.9, while the average for all schools in England is 43.7.

A total of 10 Peterborough schools have a score that is above the national average.

Here, the schools are listed in order, with the schools with the lowest scores listed first.

Queen Katharine Academy has an Attainment 8 score of 32.4

Greater Peterborough UTC had an Attainment 8 score of 38.1

Thomas Deacon Academy has an Attainment 8 score of 39.1