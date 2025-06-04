As exam season continues in Peterborough, many youngsters will be nervously casting an eye on their next steps in education.

For some, it will be remaining at the same school, to move into the sixth form – for others, it might be moving to a different college, or even stepping into the world of work.

The post-16 education centres have been ranked on the average results from exams - the average grade and points score.

A points value is given to all qualifications. The number of points a qualification is worth is based on the 'challenge and size'.

A maximum of 60 points are available for a grade A* at A-Level.

The average grade for sites within the Peterborough City Council local authority area was a C+, and the average points scored per A-Level for students was 32.51.

For all schools and colleges in England, the average grade was B-, and the average points scored per A-Level for students was 35.55

1 . The top Peterborough sixth forms and colleges for A Levels A number of schools and colleges in Peterborough offer A Level course Photo: PT Photo Sales

2 . The King's (The Cathedral) School The King's (The Cathedral) School ranked top of the list in Peterborough, with an average grade of a B, and a score of 40.14 Photo: PT Photo Sales

3 . The Peterborough School The Peterborough School finished second on the list, with an average grade of a B, and a score of 39.21 Photo: Google Photo Sales