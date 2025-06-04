The top Peterborough sixth forms and colleges for A Levels

By Stephen Briggs
Published 4th Jun 2025, 14:59 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 15:37 BST
After A-Level exams wrapped up for another year, we have ranked the best performing colleges and sixth forms in Peterborough based on last year's results.

As exam season continues in Peterborough, many youngsters will be nervously casting an eye on their next steps in education.

For some, it will be remaining at the same school, to move into the sixth form – for others, it might be moving to a different college, or even stepping into the world of work.

The post-16 education centres have been ranked on the average results from exams - the average grade and points score.

The figures released on the Government website reveal the average grade and points that students achieved per A-Level entry.

A points value is given to all qualifications. The number of points a qualification is worth is based on the 'challenge and size'.

A maximum of 60 points are available for a grade A* at A-Level.

The average grade for sites within the Peterborough City Council local authority area was a C+, and the average points scored per A-Level for students was 32.51.

For all schools and colleges in England, the average grade was B-, and the average points scored per A-Level for students was 35.55

A number of schools and colleges in Peterborough offer A Level course

1. The top Peterborough sixth forms and colleges for A Levels

A number of schools and colleges in Peterborough offer A Level course Photo: PT

The King's (The Cathedral) School ranked top of the list in Peterborough, with an average grade of a B, and a score of 40.14

2. The King's (The Cathedral) School

The King's (The Cathedral) School ranked top of the list in Peterborough, with an average grade of a B, and a score of 40.14 Photo: PT

The Peterborough School finished second on the list, with an average grade of a B, and a score of 39.21

3. The Peterborough School

The Peterborough School finished second on the list, with an average grade of a B, and a score of 39.21 Photo: Google

Arthur Mellows Village College finished third on the list, with an average grade of a B-, and a core of 35.78

4. Arthur Mellows Village College

Arthur Mellows Village College finished third on the list, with an average grade of a B-, and a core of 35.78 Photo: David Lowndes

