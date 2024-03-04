News you can trust since 1948
The latest Ofsted ratings for 14 Peterborough secondary schools

Children were given their secondary school place offer on Friday
By Stephen Briggs
Published 1st Mar 2024, 11:50 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 11:55 GMT

As year 6 children learn which secondary school they will be heading to in September, the Ofsted ratings for 14 of the city schools have been revealed.

It is good news for most schools, with 12 scoring a good or outstanding rating.

Ken Stimpson’s last report was ‘requires improvement’ – but it has turned into an academy since the inspection took place.

An Ofsted inspection has not yet taken place at the 15th secondary school in Peterborough, Manor Drive.

The grades are accurate as of February 29 2024.

Rated as 'Outstanding' in the latest report

1. The King's School

Rated as 'Outstanding' in the latest report Photo: David Lowndes

Arthur Mellows Village College was rated as 'outstanding' in their latest report

2. Arthur Mellows Village College

Arthur Mellows Village College was rated as 'outstanding' in their latest report Photo: David Lowndes

Queen Katharine Academy was rated as 'good' in their latest inspection

3. Queen Katharine Academy

Queen Katharine Academy was rated as 'good' in their latest inspection Photo: David Lowndes

Jack Hunt School was rated as 'good' in their latest inspection

4. Jack Hunt School

Jack Hunt School was rated as 'good' in their latest inspection Photo: David Lowndes

