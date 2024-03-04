As year 6 children learn which secondary school they will be heading to in September, the Ofsted ratings for 14 of the city schools have been revealed.

It is good news for most schools, with 12 scoring a good or outstanding rating.

Ken Stimpson’s last report was ‘requires improvement’ – but it has turned into an academy since the inspection took place.

An Ofsted inspection has not yet taken place at the 15th secondary school in Peterborough, Manor Drive.

The grades are accurate as of February 29 2024.

All the reports are available at https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/

The King's School Rated as 'Outstanding' in the latest report

Arthur Mellows Village College Arthur Mellows Village College was rated as 'outstanding' in their latest report

Queen Katharine Academy Queen Katharine Academy was rated as 'good' in their latest inspection

Jack Hunt School Jack Hunt School was rated as 'good' in their latest inspection