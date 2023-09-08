Watch more videos on Shots!

The King’s (The Cathedral) School on Park Road plans to extend its building.

An application has been submitted to address the school’s “urgent need” for more space.

The 20m x 12m extension is planned to be built in the existing car park and would “provide a safer environment for pupils.”

The application states that the school has a shortage of indoor dining, social and informal learning space- an issue exacerbated during periods of inclement weather.

It adds: "The application proposals represent the latest phase in the expansion of The King's School. The new structure is well designed and will be viewed within the context of modern development that is already established on the site.

“It is considered that the proposed development would improve the facilities within the school and provide a safer environment for pupils. The development would not have an adverse impact upon the Park Conservation Area or affect the setting of the locally listed building. The development would also have a positive impact upon the school campus as a whole.

“With careful consideration having been given to a number of options, a steel frame glazed extension will address these vital issues in a way which is sensitive and in keeping with the existing buildings whilst having minimal impact on the neighbouring area.”