The 17 best-rated state primary schools in Peterborough as revealed by The Telegraph's 2025 league table

By Ben Jones
Published 5th Sep 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2025, 06:50 BST
With Ofsted no longer publishing single-word ratings, The Telegraph has created a new primary school league table for 2025.

This ranking uses a unique 40-point scoring system built on 10 key indicators, including exam results, class sizes, and pupil progress. It allows parents to see how schools in and around Peterborough compare against national standards, and to make confident, informed choices.

Data is from the 2023-24 academic year.

Photo: Adobe Stock

Rating: 37/40. The school has a higher percentage of children meeting KS2 standard than the national average, 96%. The average score in reading, writing and maths (out of 120) is 108.7.

2. Barnack CofE (Controlled) Primary School

Rating: 37/40. The school has a higher percentage of children meeting KS2 standard than the national average, 96%. The average score in reading, writing and maths (out of 120) is 108.7. Photo: David Lowndes

Rating: 37/40. The school has a higher percentage of children meeting KS2 standard than the national average, 89%. The average score in reading, writing and maths (out of 120) is 108.7.

3. Deeping St Nicholas Primary School

Rating: 37/40. The school has a higher percentage of children meeting KS2 standard than the national average, 89%. The average score in reading, writing and maths (out of 120) is 108.7. Photo: Google

Rating: 37/40. The school has a higher percentage of children meeting KS2 standard than the national average, 89%. The average score in reading, writing and maths (out of 120) is 108.7.

4. St John's Church School, Spirit Federation

Rating: 37/40. The school has a higher percentage of children meeting KS2 standard than the national average, 89%. The average score in reading, writing and maths (out of 120) is 108.7. Photo: David Lowndes

