The 17 best-rated state primary schools in Peterborough as revealed by The Telegraph's 2025 league table

This ranking uses a unique 40-point scoring system built on 10 key indicators, including exam results, class sizes, and pupil progress. It allows parents to see how schools in and around Peterborough compare against national standards, and to make confident, informed choices.
Data is from the 2023-24 academic year.
1. Find the best primary schools in the Peterborough area according to The Telegraph
2. Barnack CofE (Controlled) Primary School
Rating: 37/40. The school has a higher percentage of children meeting KS2 standard than the national average, 96%. The average score in reading, writing and maths (out of 120) is 108.7. Photo: David Lowndes
3. Deeping St Nicholas Primary School
Rating: 37/40. The school has a higher percentage of children meeting KS2 standard than the national average, 89%. The average score in reading, writing and maths (out of 120) is 108.7. Photo: Google
4. St John's Church School, Spirit Federation
Rating: 37/40. The school has a higher percentage of children meeting KS2 standard than the national average, 89%. The average score in reading, writing and maths (out of 120) is 108.7. Photo: David Lowndes