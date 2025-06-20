The 15 Peterborough secondary schools with the highest attendance rates - from latest absence figures

The data below comes from the government’s absence and attendance figures for the full 2023/24 school year.

Despite showing a small improvement on last year, the overall absence rate - the percentage of half-days missed for all pupils - still lingers well above pre-pandemic figures. The amount of ‘persistently absent’ pupils missing at least 10% of these half-day sessions also remains high - affecting 1 in 5 children.

Another new Department for Education report highlighted just how much these young people stand to lose. It found that pupils who attended school nearly every day in Year 11 were almost twice as likely to achieve a Grade 5 in their English and Maths GCSEs, compared to those who only attended 90 to 95% of the time. This means that missing just 10 days of school reduced the likelihood of getting a strong pass by around 50%.

We’ve taken a closer look at how schools in Peterborough did, to create a league table of those with the lowest rates of pupils missing class for any reason

1 . St John Fisher The Catholic High School achieved an absence rate of just 6.8%. Like King's, the school performed 'well above average' in its Progress 8 scores.

2 . Stanground Academy Stanground Academy, run by the Greenwood Academy Trust, has an absence rate of 7.3% and placed third in the Progress 8 table, with an 'above average' score.

3 . Nene Park Academy Only fractionally behind Stanground Academy was Nene Park Academy, with an absence percentage of 7.4%.

4 . Ormiston Bushfield Academy Ormiston Bushfield Academy has an absence percentage of 7.8%.