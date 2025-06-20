At the top of the list in the King's School with an extremely low absence rate of 5.6% during the 2023/24 academy year. The school also led the way on Progress 8 scores, scoring 'well above average.'placeholder image
At the top of the list in the King's School with an extremely low absence rate of 5.6% during the 2023/24 academy year. The school also led the way on Progress 8 scores, scoring 'well above average.'

The 15 Peterborough secondary schools with the highest attendance rates - from latest absence figures

By Ben Jones
Published 20th Jun 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 13:25 BST
New research suggests strong links between attendance and attainment, and many of the Peterborough’s highest performing secondary schools seem to be a testament to this.

The data below comes from the government’s absence and attendance figures for the full 2023/24 school year.

Despite showing a small improvement on last year, the overall absence rate - the percentage of half-days missed for all pupils - still lingers well above pre-pandemic figures. The amount of ‘persistently absent’ pupils missing at least 10% of these half-day sessions also remains high - affecting 1 in 5 children.

Another new Department for Education report highlighted just how much these young people stand to lose. It found that pupils who attended school nearly every day in Year 11 were almost twice as likely to achieve a Grade 5 in their English and Maths GCSEs, compared to those who only attended 90 to 95% of the time. This means that missing just 10 days of school reduced the likelihood of getting a strong pass by around 50%.

We’ve taken a closer look at how schools in Peterborough did, to create a league table of those with the lowest rates of pupils missing class for any reason

The Catholic High School achieved an absence rate of just 6.8%. Like King's, the school performed 'well above average' in its Progress 8 scores.

1. St John Fisher

The Catholic High School achieved an absence rate of just 6.8%. Like King's, the school performed 'well above average' in its Progress 8 scores. Photo: David Lowndes

Stanground Academy, run by the Greenwood Academy Trust, has an absence rate of 7.3% and placed third in the Progress 8 table, with an 'above average' score.

2. Stanground Academy

Stanground Academy, run by the Greenwood Academy Trust, has an absence rate of 7.3% and placed third in the Progress 8 table, with an 'above average' score. Photo: David Lowndes

Only fractionally behind Stanground Academy was Nene Park Academy, with an absence percentage of 7.4%.

3. Nene Park Academy

Only fractionally behind Stanground Academy was Nene Park Academy, with an absence percentage of 7.4%. Photo: David Lowndes

Ormiston Bushfield Academy has an absence percentage of 7.8%.

4. Ormiston Bushfield Academy

Ormiston Bushfield Academy has an absence percentage of 7.8%. Photo: David Lowndes

