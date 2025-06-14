The 15 best performing primary schools in Peterborough based on latest reading, writing and maths scores

These schools have been ranked based on their performance in the latest official primary school league tables, which assess pupils' attainment in reading, writing and maths at the end of Year 6.

The league table awards each school a score out of 120 for SAT assessments in reading and maths.

The 'scaled scores' reflect Key Stage 2 assessments taken by students in the summer of 2024.

According to the Department for Education, pupils are considered to be meeting this standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or above in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

Pupils are deemed to be achieving at a ‘higher standard’ if they achieve a scaled score of 110 or more in reading and maths, and their teacher assesses them as ‘working at a greater depth within the expected standard’ in writing.

We’ve reviewed the latest data to identify the 15 schools in Peterborough with the highest performance:

1 . Barnack CofE (Controlled) Primary School School Road, Stamford, PE9 3DZ | Barnack achieved an average score of 110 in reading and 109 in maths. 96% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 25% achieved a higher standard. Photo: PT Photo Sales

2 . Winyates Primary School Winyates, Peterborough, PE2 5RF | Winyates achieved an average score of 110 in reading and 110 in maths. 94% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 13% achieved a higher standard. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . St John's Church School, Spirit Federation Riseholme, Orton Goldhay PE2 5SP | St John's achieved an average score of 110 in reading and 109 in maths. 93% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 8% achieved a higher standard. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . The King's (The Cathedral) School Park Road, Peterborough, PE1 2UE | King's achieved an average score of 110 in reading and 109 in maths. 87% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 13% achieved a higher standard. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales