The 13 Peterborough primary schools that were the hardest to get into this academic year (25/26)

By Ben Jones
Published 18th Sep 2025, 16:36 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2025, 16:47 BST
With the first term of the school year well under way, the official statistics have been revealed about how many children in the city were awarded a place at their primary school of their preference.

According to Peterborough City Council, 96.16 per cent of children were offered a place at their first preference school.

The proportion offered a place at their first or second preference school was 99.16% with 99.95% offered their first, second or third preference school.

The council received 2,491 applications for Reception School places for September 2025.

The latest available statistics from the Department for Education show which primary schools were the most difficult to get into. All the other schools not listed here offered the same number of first choice places as first choice offers.

44 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 30 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 68.18%

1. Heritage Park Pimary School

1. Heritage Park Pimary School

45 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 66 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 68.18%.

2. Nene Valley Primary School

2. Nene Valley Primary School

71 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 58 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 81.69%

3. Newark Hill Primary Academy

3. Newark Hill Primary Academy

35 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 29 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 82.85%

4. Castor C of E Primary School

4. Castor C of E Primary School

