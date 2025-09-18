The 13 Peterborough primary schools that were the hardest to get into this academic year (25/26)

According to Peterborough City Council, 96.16 per cent of children were offered a place at their first preference school.

The proportion offered a place at their first or second preference school was 99.16% with 99.95% offered their first, second or third preference school.

The council received 2,491 applications for Reception School places for September 2025.

The latest available statistics from the Department for Education show which primary schools were the most difficult to get into. All the other schools not listed here offered the same number of first choice places as first choice offers.

1 . Heritage Park Pimary School 44 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 30 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 68.18% Photo: David Lowndes

2 . Nene Valley Primary School 45 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 66 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 68.18%. Photo: David Lowndes

3 . Newark Hill Primary Academy 71 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 58 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 81.69% Photo: David Lowndes