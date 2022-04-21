Temporary car park planned on open space in Peterborough to serve regional pool

A map showing the proposed area of the new car park serving the Regional Pool.

The council has proposed the site, on open space south of Bishop’s Road and next to the existing Vivacity Regional Fitness and Indoor Swimming Centre to replace spaces lost to the neighbouring university development.

The new Anglia Ruskin University Peterborough has been leased 128 of the pool’s existing car park spaces, there are 198 spaces in total.

The university has previously planned to build a new decked car park to meet its requirements for Phase 2 of the development, but pulled out of those plans as they no longer considered them cost effective.

The proposed car park would replace these 128 spaces and would be open to the public 24 hours a day.

The car park will be temporary and is intended to be there for no longer than five years.

In order to allow the space to return to the state it is now after that period, the car park would be surfaced with grasscrete and por.us asphalt. Tree planting is proposed on the north and west boundary and hedge planting on the southern boundary of the car park to soften the appearance.

Documents state that the car park will be used whilst “an emerging

embankment masterplan is being prepared to consider the use of the area and the university campus addresses parking provision in a more strategic way.”

The land for the car park is owned by the city council and planning officers will now consider the application.

It can be viewed on the city council’s planning portal using reference 22/00442/FUL.