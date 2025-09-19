Teachers at Sawtry Junior Academy celebrate Primary Science Enhancement Award

Two teachers at Sawtry Junior Academy, part of Meridian Trust, have recently completed the Primary Science Enhancement Award (PSEA) – a national professional development programme for early-career teachers who want to build their skills and confidence in primary science.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie Strange, Year 3 teacher, and Helena Scott, Year 5 teacher, have successfully completed the award, which is fully funded by the Ogden Trust and supported by leading education bodies including the Primary Science Teaching Trust and the Association for Science Education. The PSEA offers practical tools and expert guidance to help teachers develop their science teaching and take on leadership roles.

James Brown, Science Curriculum Director at Meridian Trust, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Working towards this award has deepened Katie and Helena’s expertise and will make a real difference in the classroom, engaging and inspiring children to be curious, confident learners. It’s worth saying we’ve had colleagues in our other primary schools complete this award too. It’s great to see so many of our teachers going above and beyond and we’re excited to continue supporting our staff as they develop their skills and grow into science leaders. A particular thanks to the Ogden Trust for fully funding this opportunity.”

Teachers Helena Scott & Katie Strange from Sawtry Junior Academy

Katie Strange shared: "The PSEA was really useful in getting me to think about inclusive strategies in Primary Science so I can provide all opportunities for all learners in the classroom. It allowed me to understand the importance of practical science and outdoor learning to promote a love of Science.”

Helena Scott added: "The primary Science Award was a good challenge, as it allowed me to introduce practical Science lessons that can be educational but exciting for children. I now understand how I can challenge all learners and create a deeper understanding of Science."

Working towards the PSEA has helped Katie, Helena, and colleagues in other Meridian Trust schools bring fresh, engaging approaches to science lessons — from building scientific enquiry skills to making creative links with other subjects. Their work benefits pupils and fellow staff, supporting a culture of professional growth that Meridian Trust is known for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare Warren from the Ogden Trust said: “Congratulations to Katie and Helena for gaining their PSEAs. They both did a brilliant job working through and reflecting on a series of activities to develop themselves as teachers and leaders of primary science.”

Newly appointed headteacher Jonathan Callender said: “I’m proud to see talented staff like Katie and Helena embracing opportunities to develop their teaching and leadership in science. Their achievements reflect the spirit of continuous improvement we nurture here at Sawtry Junior Academy, ultimately benefiting the children and the wider school community.”

The PSEA runs every year, and applications for the next cohort (starting after October half term) are set to open soon.

To find out more about Sawtry Junior Academy, visit: Sawtry Junior Academy – Sawtry Junior Academy