Future school teachers in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire and across the East of England are

receiving ‘outstanding’ training, Ofsted has announced.

In the latest inspection of the Meridian Trust Initial Teacher Training (ITT), Partnership - not only was the overall effectiveness rated as ‘Outstanding’ but the quality of education and training, and leadership and management also received the top judgement.

Successful trainee teachers at Meridian Trust Initial Teacher Training (ITT).

The inspection praised the ITT’s “crystal-clear understanding of the needs of schools in the region.”

Centred at Meridian Trust’s Swavesey Village College, the ITT has developed strong partnerships with more than 100 schools across the region including in Norfolk, Suffolk, Bedfordshire, Leicestershire, and Northamptonshire.

There are currently 108 trainees enrolled in the primary and secondary phases.

The Meridian Trust runs 31 schools, including Greater Peterborough UTC, Nene Park Academy, NeneGate School and West Town Primary Academy in Peterborough.

Among the positives highlighted in the report were:

- Its trainees benefit hugely from the intricate precision with which their training programmes are planned. Fine details are considered to ensure they develop the essential skills of being a teacher.

- The provider is driven by a strong moral purpose to meet the needs of all pupils.

- They make sure trainees know how to, and that they must, adapt their teaching to meet the needs of all pupils, including those with SEND.

- Trainees’ understanding is checked well by programme managers in formal assessments. If trainees need additional support, the partnership provides it.

Mark Woods, Meridian Trust CEO, said: “I am thrilled with the fantastic news of this Ofsted success that reflects the dedication and hard work of everyone involved.

“I am particularly proud of the positive feedback highlighted in the report, which acknowledges our clear understanding of the region’s school needs.”

The Cambridge Partnership was last inspected by Ofsted in 2017, when the overall effectiveness was judged as ‘Good’.

Richard Davies, Director of Initial Teacher Training at Meridian Trust, said: “We are immensely proud of this recognition, which reflects the collective effort and expertise of our staff, partners, and trainees.

“The feedback in the report demonstrates how hard the staff with the ITT and our schools work to help our trainees to grow and thrive as exceptional teachers.”