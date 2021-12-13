Swinging 60s returns to Peterborough primary school to celebrate special anniversary

Werrington Primary School pupils and staff dressed in 1960's outfits to celebrate the school's birthday.

On Tuesday (December 7), wigs, peace signs and retro glasses made up the new uniform for the day as Werrington Primary School enjoyed a full day of anniversary celebrations to celebrate the official opening of the Junior School in 1961.

The day was jam-packed with history, fashion, songs and art from the 1960s. Pupils in reception were challenged to write 60 words in 60 minutes. They even practiced writing the number 60.

Year 2 had a visit from a retired primary teacher who used to teach in the 1960s. They asked her a wide range of questions and they couldn’t believe some of her answers. Pupils in year 4 had a fascinating lesson on pop art and they were thrilled to create their own pop art calendar masterpieces.

Werrington primary school pupils and staff dressed in 1960's gear to celebrate the school's birthday. EMN-210712-234829009

Year 6 pupils practiced dance moves including the Mashed Potato and the Twist. Sophie Harrison in Year 6 said: “Mr Moody, our deputy head, was dancing on the stage and it was very funny.” She described the Twist as “Tiring but fun!”

Werrington Junior School, located on Amberley Slope, was officially opened on Thursday 7th December 1961.The school has been an integral part of the community in Werrington for many years as the school was previously located at Werrington Village Hall, prior to moving to Amberley Slope. The school is marking the occasion with many celebrations over the coming academic year, culminating in a concert for the whole school community in Summer 2022.

Head teacher Rachel Simmons said: “We started the day with a celebration assembly and the children were fascinated to see how the building has changed over the years. They couldn’t believe that the library used to be a dining hall!”

“We are incredibly proud of our school and the part it has played in the local community over the past 60 years and beyond. The strong ties we have with the local community are of utmost importance to us, and we are looking forward to our celebration concert in the summer.”