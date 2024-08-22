Students at Prince William School celebrate exceptional GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Prince William School is celebrating an outstanding set of GCSE results today.

Headteacher Elizabeth Dormor said: “Our Year 11 students should be incredibly pleased with this exceptional set of results, which demonstrate their hard work and dedication to their studies and will support them as they pursue their career aspirations or remain with us as sixth form students.

“As I begin my retirement in September, this is my final results day as headteacher of Prince William School and I am incredibly proud to see our students’ much-deserved success and wish them all the very best for the future as they continue their academic studies or follow a vocational path.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all our teachers for their dedication and hard work teaching and supporting all our students to achieve the best they can. They do an amazing job and are a wonderful team of staff who have been a privilege to work with.”

Prince William School Year 11 student Anisa Talbot achieved excellent results

Attainment 8 is 49.5 (meaning the average grade is just below a grade 5); Proportion of students getting both English and Maths at grade 4 or above is 77%; Proportion of students getting both English and Maths at grade 5 or above 52%.

Among the school’s highest achievers this year are: Lydia Burrows 7 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s and a grade 7; William Murdock 6 grade 9s, a Dist*, a grade 6, a grade 5 & an A at AS level; Chidubem Nnabuihe-Nwagwu 3 grade 9s, 4 grade 8s, a grade 7 and a grade 6; Maria Filipiak 2 grade 9s, 5 grade 8s, 2 grade 7s & a B at AS level; James Morgan 4 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s, 3 grade 7s and a grade 6; Tendai Wight-Nyamandi 2 grade 9s, 5 grade 8s, a grade 7, & an A at AS level; Ruby Lilley 2 grade 9s, 4 grade 8s, and 4 grade 7s; Anisa Talbot 2 grade 9s, 4 grade 8s, and 4 grade 7s; Jeanie Lee-Clark 4 grade 9s, 1 grade 8, 1 grade 7, 3 grade 6s, & an A at AS level; Ewan McIlwain 1 grade 9, 4 grade 8s, 4 grade 7s, & an A at AS level.