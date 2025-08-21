Students at Greater Peterborough UTC receive positive GCSE results

Kalub Batty collection his GCSE results at GPUTC

Year 11 students at Greater Peterborough University Technical College (GPUTC), Peterborough’s first STEM-specialist technical provider, are celebrating another set of excellent GCSE and vocational results.

Lee Mawby, Principal of GPUTC, which is part of Meridian Trust, said: “I’m incredibly proud of all our Year 11 students and the effort they’ve put in to achieve such fantastic results today. Their progress reflects their ambition and determination to succeed.”

He continued: “I also want to take a moment to thank our dedicated teaching and support staff, whose passion and hard work make all the difference. And, of course, my sincere gratitude goes to our parents, carers and families for their encouragement and support, which has been vital in helping our students get to this point.”

Top-performing students this year included:

Alexander Abraham collecting his GCSE results at GPUTC

Rhiana achieved grade 9s in English and Mathematics, grade 8s in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, a Distinction in Engineering Manufacture, and a grade 7 in English Literature.

Rayyan Jarral achieved grade 8s in Chemistry, Physics, and Biology, a Distinction in Engineering, grade 7s in Mathematics and English Literature, a Merit in Sports Studies, and grade 6s in Product Design and English Language.

Joshua Tudose achieved a grade 9 in Mathematics, a grade 8 in English Literature, grade 7s in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English Language, and a grade 6 in History.

Samuel Judd achieved grade 8s in Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, a Distinction in Engineering Manufacture, grade 7s in English Literature, Mathematics, and Product Design, and grade 6s in Computer Science and English Language.

Lee added: “I am excited to see all that the future holds for our students, and I am confident that many of them will go on to become terrific scientists and engineers, whether continuing their study within our brilliant Sixth Form facilities or elsewhere.”

He continued: "In addition to our existing post-16 offerings, we have recently introduced T-levels, which are two-year technical courses equivalent to three A-levels. Developed in collaboration with industry groups, they combine in-depth learning with a valuable 45-day workplace placement, equipping students with the real-world skills that employers demand."

Mark Woods, CEO of Meridian Trust, said: “On behalf of the Meridian Trust family, we are incredibly proud of all our Year 11 students collecting their results today. Your dedication, determination, and resilience over the past two years have impressed us all. Today celebrates not just your academic achievements but your growth and bright futures. Congratulation to you all.”