Strong A-level results highlight continued excellence at Nene Park Academy Sixth Form

NPA students celebrate great results

Students and staff at Nene Park Academy, a proud member of Meridian Trust, are delighted with this year’s excellent A-level outcomes, reflecting sustained academic success.

Robin Grover, Principal at Nene Park Academy, said: “I am immensely proud of our Year 13 students who have shown determination and perseverance throughout their studies. The success we are celebrating this year reflects the hard-working attitudes of both students and staff members in supporting one another and helping students to meet and exceed their targets.

“These results will allow our students to go into employment, university study and apprenticeships with a strong foundation of knowledge which will help them excel in their exciting next chapters.”

The academy saw some brilliant individual student results:

Nicole Celary achieved 4 A* and an A in Polish, Spanish, Psychology, Maths and the EPQ and secured a place at Warwick to read Economics

Oli Uczniak has attained 2 A* and A and B in Maths, Physics, Further Maths and Music

Matthew McLoughlin accomplished 3 As, an A* and C in in Maths, Geography, Further Maths, and English Literature

Jack McClean achieved an A* and two As in Maths, Business and Finance and will attend Leeds University to read Economics

Kailaeny Matenda achieved an A and two Bs in Spanish, Portuguese and Photography after only starting at Nene Park half-way through Year 11, new to our country and not able to speak any English

Other students who achieved a suite of excellent grades were Amy Berry (A*AAB), Abbie Cutforth (AABB), Alysha Evans (Distinction* x3), Ellie Curson (Distinction* x3), Oli Browne (A*AAB), Will Ellard (A*AAB), Frank Clapham (A*AB) and Tino Murove (AAB)

Principal Robin Grover added: “We are also proud to announce that student Omar Bakir has secured an Audit degree apprenticeship at Deloitte. Throughout Years 12 and 13, he has worked tirelessly to build his network, attending conferences and making key contacts in the financial service industry. He faced some fierce competition to earn this prestigious degree apprenticeship, and we couldn’t be happier for him.

“I am also incredibly grateful for the continued commitment of our talented team here at Nene Park Academy. Our wonderful staff are dedicated to establishing a high-quality learning environment and supporting our students in achieving their greatest ambitions. We were particularly pleased with the results achieved this year by the IT, Finance, Geography, Modern Foreign Languages, Visual Arts and PE departments.”

Mark Woods, CEO at Meridian Trust, added: “Congratulations to all our Year 13 students collecting their A-level results today. Their achievements reflect the Trust’s commitment to the pursuit of excellence and the hard work of everyone involved. I hope each student takes a moment to celebrate their success as they look ahead to the next stage of their journey.”