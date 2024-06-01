Stories come to life at Peterborough's Central Park thanks to National Literacy Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local authors and entertainers encourage children to pick up a book at colourful city centre festival

Stories came to life at a Peterborough park – as local authors and children worked together as part of a flagship festival aimed at getting more youngsters reading.

The National Literacy Trust in Peterborough held the Little Stories Festival in Central Park, with around 100 families braving wet weather and taking part.

Families from across the city got to share the magic of reading with local authors and entertainers, alongside community partners who ran activities with the aim of supporting children in their early development.

Mark Grist taking one of the sessions

Research shows importance of reading for young children

Storytelling sessions from authors including Ellie Sandall and Mark Grist ran throughout the day and entertainer Jason Fenn brought his ‘magic of books’ show to the park.

Families were also treated to an animal scavenger hunt from Peterborough Family Hubs and boarding the children’s library bus was a highlight for many.

Each activity was designed to bring stories to life and encourage children to ask questions about the world around them, while also promoting important skills need to confidently start school.

More than 100 families attended

Around 100 families braved the rainy weather to attend the event and children took a free book home to continue the fun.

New research from Pro Bono Economics and the National Literacy Trust has stressed the vital impact of support in the early years of a child’s life.

With early years settings under pressure and families not receiving adequate support, it found that more than a quarter of five-year-olds in England - 187,000 children – did not meet the expected standard for literacy in 2022/23.

The report went on to conclude that an additional 106,000 could have reasonably achieved this expected standard in 2018/19 had they received the support they needed[1].

The National Literacy Trust works in Peterborough to empower families to grow their child’s literacy and communication skills right from the start.

“A child’s earliest years are crucial to their development"

Becky Marrs, Manager for the National Literacy Trust in Peterborough, said the festival had been a huge success.

She said: “We know that a child’s earliest years are crucial to their development and that a strong foundation in communication and language skills can boost learning, confidence and wellbeing as children grow.

“It’s always exciting to bring this festival to Central Park with our author friends and community partners, so that families in Peterborough can enjoy the magic of storytelling together.”

The Little Stories Festival is the National Literacy Trust in Peterborough’s flagship event of the year and formed part of the charity’s Connecting Stories project with Arts Council England.

Other partners in attendance included Peterborough Family Hubs, Family Action, Barnado’s, Nene Park Trust, Portage, Peterborough Libraries, Wood Green and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough MIND.