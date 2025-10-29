Store giving away free school uniforms set to open at Peterborough shopping centre
A one-day event held in Queensgate Shopping Centre this summer proved to be so successful, that the decision was made to open a permanent store.
The Second Chance Uniform Shop returns next Wednesday, 5 November with a launch event from 2pm.
The community collaborative initiative is supported by Peterborough City Council (PCC), Peterborough Youth Council and Youth MP Danielle Daboh, and the Co-op.
The store will give hundreds more parents and students access free shirts, blouses, blazers, trousers and more - saving families money.
It will be held in partnership with and hosted at Roots and Rise - the vibrant community hub led by artist Roland Burt from Djiboart - RB7 Art Centre CIC. The hub is dedicated to empowering the local community through arts, education, and social action.
Primary and secondary school items will be available for people to donate, swap or take from the store.
A spokesperson for PCC said: “The initial project came about following the idea in Danielle’s manifesto, which concentrated on the high costs of School Uniform.
“That was combined with the message of sustainability and protecting the environment from the Recycling Education Team with their experience in Swish events, supported by the Education and Communities team at the council.”
The authority’s cabinet member for children’s services, Councillor Katy Cole said: “Our initial one-day version at the start of the summer holiday was such a success that we are delighted to bring it back permanently.
“This is a fantastic community initiative and a much-needed one, which we hope can really help families across Peterborough for years to come.”
Roots and Rise can be found on the Queensgate upper level, opposite JD Sports and next to New Look and Primark.
The opening day launch is from 2pm, with the store’s opening hours thereafter being Monday to Saturday, from 10am-5pm, and Sunday from 10am-4pm.
How You Can Get Involved
The shop welcomes donations of good quality school uniforms from families, schools and community groups.
"By donating and using the shop for the items you need you are supporting local families and promoting sustainability, while helping the environment,” the spokesperson adds. “All donations are gratefully received and will help children in need access affordable school uniforms.”
Drop off your donations at Roots and Rise during the opening hours.