Stephen Perse Cambridge celebrates exceptional A Level outcomes

This year’s cohort of students has secured places at the universities of Cambridge and Oxford, Russell Group universities and notable institutions and conservatoires, including the University of Warwick, University College London, the University of Exeter and Guildhall School of Music and Drama. They will go on to study a wide range of subjects at their chosen universities such as English Literature, Law, History of Art, Biomedical Sciences, Natural Sciences (Physical), Dentistry, Medicine, and Veterinary Medicine.

Highlights:

45 students achieved three grades at A* - A

53.3% of grades were A*/A

81.7% of grades were A*- B

Principal Richard Girvan congratulated the students on their achievements and commended them for their hard work and commitment during their time at the school: “As ever, we are tremendously proud of our students’ achievements with an increase to 53.3% of grades at A*/A and 81.7% at A*/B. The university destinations are as varied as they are impressive, with our students securing places at some of the world’s top universities, here in the UK and beyond. Of particular importance to us is the large number of students in our sixth form who are able to benefit from what we provide, and achieve so highly, as a result of financial assistance in the form of bursaries and scholarships. As our students enter the next stage of their lives, we know that they will continue to draw on the valuable life skills and experiences that they have gained throughout their time at Stephen Perse Cambridge.”

Stephen Ward, Vice-Principal and Head of 11–18 at Stephen Perse Cambridge, elaborated: “Our students’ eagerness to learn has been a joy to experience and their achievements are a testament to both their academic ability and their commitment to their studies. I am sure they will continue to excel and look forward to hearing about their contributions to tomorrow’s world.”

Amongst the young people at Stephen Perse Cambridge celebrating their success this year is Ukrainian student, Viktor Z, one of Stephen Perse Cambridge’s Conflict Bursary Award holders. Viktor will be going to either Bristol University to study Economics and Finance, or Manchester University to study Management. He explained the impact of the bursary: “My bursary helped me so much, it gave me an opportunity to uncover my academic potential that I wouldn’t have uncovered in a less supportive school. My message to donors: What you are doing is amazing, the impact that it has on our world and bright young people is unbelievable.”

Students at Stephen Perse Cambridge Sixth Form benefit from specialist teaching, small classroom sizes, personalised pastoral care and tailored student support to help them reach their potential. Alongside taking three or four A Levels from a rich and varied curriculum, students pursue the Extended Project Qualification (equivalent to half an A Level) or a Stephen Perse project, and benefit from unique enrichment options such as Critical Thinking, or a Modern Language qualification to enhance their educational journey. In recent years, students have joined Stephen Perse Sixth Form on 100% fully funded bursaries from North Cambridge Academy, in a ground-breaking partnership between the schools that is generously sponsored by Costello Medical (a local high-growth business).

Student profiles

George D

University of Cambridge

Physical Natural Sciences

Results: A* in Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Chemistry (plus A* in EPQ)

“The subject extension sessions have helped me explore my subjects beyond the limits of A Levels and I have enjoyed taking part in various Olympiads and competitions as part of these extensions.”

Abbey H

University of Cambridge

Veterinary Medicine

"Stephen Perse Cambridge has taught me confidence, leadership skills, approachability, time management, responsibility, and intellectual curiosity."

Martha H

Warwick University

History of Art

"I think that the biggest positive of studying at Stephen Perse Cambridge is the support given. There will always be support ready for you when needed and the teachers are always there to listen and organise support sessions or one-on-one meetings to help."

Etta S

Oxford University

Biology

Results: A*s in History, Chemistry, Biology and Maths

"There are many extension opportunities and interesting external speakers, such as the Brain Day, that have been really crucial in discovering what kind of subject areas I might be interested in for the future."

Michael Y

UCL (University College London)

Biomedical Engineering

Results: As in Psychology, Economics and English Literature, plus a previous A* in Chinese

“The school’s encouragement of intellectual exchange has brought me a strong sense of achievement and motivation.

Hourmazd Z

Oxford University

Classics with Asian and Middle Eastern Studies

Results: A*s in Latin, Greek and Philosophy

“The small class sizes allow for extremely constructive, beneficial, and fun lessons. The wide range of subjects offered lets everyone pursue what they truly enjoy.”