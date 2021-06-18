STEM experts inspire pupils at Peterborough school

The pupils taking part in STEM activities

The course is led by women who are all experts in their chosen field, with all resources required being provided by STEMazing.

As part of the course, students in Key Stage 2 have been exploring important scientific principles through exciting craft projects. This includes making straw rocket blasters to explore forces and gravity, building lava lamps to discover the impact of density, and making sense of Newton’s Laws of Motion through the making of jet balloon cars.

Kelly Moore, principal of Ormiston Meadows, said: “We are delighted to partner STEMazing to offer this exciting opportunity to our pupils. The exciting and hands-on activities have engaged our pupils and shown how these subjects can form their career choices in years to come.”

Ms Alexandra Knight, founder and director of STEMazing added: “We are passionate about introducing STEM to pupils as early as possible, and proving to them there are so many fun, engaging and interesting careers out there for every student, regardless of background or gender.

“Our course leaders are all professional women in STEM who are keen to inspire the next generation and show them STEM is an exciting field, accessible to everyone. ”