State-of-the-art science laboratories upgrade completed at Sawtry Village Academy

Sawtry Village Academy has completed a major two-year refurbishment of its science laboratories providing students with enhanced practical facilities for their studies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first phase, completed in 2023, saw three of the laboratories upgraded. This summer, three further laboratories were fully modernised, ensuring all six labs were ready for the return of students in September 2024.

This project was made possible through the financial support of Meridian Trust. Each laboratory upgrade required an investment of approximately £100,000, reflecting the Trust’s commitment to providing high quality learning facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Careful thought was given to the layout of the new science laboratories to ensure a functional student-focused design. Each laboratory is equipped with long fixed benches accommodating groups of six to eleven students providing ample space for collaborative work.

Refurbished laboratory at Sawtry Village Academy

The bench layout not only maximises space but also ensures clear sightlines for students to the teacher’s demonstration area. Each workstation is fitted with electrical sockets and gas taps, enabling students to conduct experiments directly at their desks. Sinks are conveniently placed along the side benches and teacher's desk, offering easy access for equipment cleaning and liquid waste disposal. Advanced equipment such as Liebig condensers and water jet vacuum pumps are now available for smaller sixth-form classes and demonstration purposes.

Every laboratory features state-of-the-art interactive display screens, display boards, and blackout blinds, essential for managing light levels during optics lessons. Improved safety features were also a top priority in the designs of the new labs. Modern electrical distribution boards with residual current protection have been installed, and both gas taps and electrical sockets are controlled by an emergency stop button at the front of the classroom, allowing teachers to isolate them instantly if needed. An additional gas safety feature prevents gas flow if taps are accidentally left open.

Simon Moore, Faculty Lead for Science at Sawtry Village Academy, said: “The refurbishment has transformed our science labs into modern, functional spaces that cater to a wide range of practical experiments. We carefully considered the layout to enhance usability and further improvements were implemented in the second phase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our new labs provide better access to gas and mains power and are far more comfortable to work in. We’ve added suspended ceilings and noise-deadening floors to reduce ambient sound, and our improved storage facilities ensure a clutter-free environment that keeps distractions to a minimum.

“Students across all our age groups can now work comfortably at lab-height desks, and we’ve introduced chairs with backrests to cater to ergonomic needs, including those of SEND students. We’ve already welcomed Year 6 pupils from Sawtry Junior Academy as part of our Physics outreach program with the Ogden Trust, and they’ve enjoyed learning in the new space.

“Having reliable and well-designed facilities has already made an impact on the quality of our student’s work and it’s clear to see that they appreciate the investment in their learning environment.”

Mark Woods, Chief Executive Officer at Meridian Trust, added: “We are thrilled to have provided our students at Sawtry Village Academy with modernised science laboratories that will significantly enhance the learning experience for all students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Providing high-quality learning environments for our students and staff is one of our core Trust values, and future upgrades will include the installation of an air-source heat pump for consistent heating across all laboratories, along with a modernised prep lab to support technicians in efficiently storing and maintaining equipment.”