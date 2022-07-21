As part of St Michael’s Church School ten year anniversary celebrations, a special celebration service has been held at Peterborough Cathedral.

The school opened its doors in September 2012, after several years of planning, to offer a place for children in the growing area of Cardea to attend school .

Initially, the school catered for just 14 children, across two classes, but has now grown to support over 414 children, across 13 classes from reception to Year 6. This growth was enabled by the expansion into a second phase building in February 2017.

Children from the school packed out the Cathedral for a special cathedral service, which saw a dedicated address from Headteacher Becky Smith. Peterborough City Council’s Director of Education Jonathan Lewis also attended the event.

