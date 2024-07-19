Special needs school in awards recognition for its new educational building project

The new school building. Photo courtesy of R G Carter & Hamson Barron Smith

The site was a former pub and had become a “hub for anti-social behaviour”

The Heltwate Special Educational Needs (SEN) School has received a highly-commended award at the recent Eastern Echo Awards in recognition of its new Jubilee Building.

The awards, which aim to celebrate the East of England's property industry, include a vast range of categories, with the Heltwate SEN School granted the highly commended Award for ‘Educational Project of the Year’.

The award was given to the school’s extension known as ‘the Jubilee Building’ which was constructed following the removal of a derelict pub.

Exteriors of the new Heltwate School premises pictured when it was undergoing construction.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council (PCC) explained: “Once a hub for anti-social behaviour, this area is now used to provide support to children between five and 19 with special educational needs in Peterborough.

“It hosts five classrooms, along with sensory rooms, therapy rooms and more, funded by the council and constructed by R G Carter. It replaced the ‘Silver Jubilee’ pub, which had been closed for several years prior to its demolition, having been left in poor condition following an arson attack in 2018.”

Councillor Katy Cole, PCC’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services and Education, commented: “The extension of Heltwate School marks a significant milestone for our community, demonstrating our commitment to both education and local development. It fills me with pride to be able to say that this critical project has been highly commended.

"All of those involved, including R G Carter, have worked hard to clean up this area of land and create a space that is safe and educational, as well as long-lasting.

"We are fully committed to ensuring that Peterborough is a child-friendly city, where all children thrive not just survive. Heltwate plays a key role in this by offering adaptive, inclusive education for children with a range of Special Educational Needs helping them achieve academic and personal success."