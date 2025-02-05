Soke Education Trust launches early years network to enhance primary education

Peterborough's Soke Education Trust has taken an important step to improve education for its youngest pupils. This week, the Trust launched a new Early Years network, working together with Early Excellence, a well-known organisation that helps schools give children the best possible start in their learning journey.

Lynda Trueman, an expert from Early Excellence with over 35 years of teaching experience, led the first meeting. This kickstarted a series of get-togethers where teachers from across the Trust's six primary schools will work together to improve classrooms and outdoor spaces for learning.

"I'm thrilled that we're launching this network with Early Excellence," said Cathy Carlisle, CEO of Soke Education Trust. "We are making a significant investment in our Early Years staff and our learning environments because we believe it is vital that children have strong foundations, the very best start in their education and enjoy their school experience."

The Trust will bring in Early Excellence experts for four more sessions and will mentor two of its own leaders to continue developing the network. This approach aims to keep improving early years education across the Trust's schools, even after the initial support ends.

Early Excellence, established in 1998, is a leading education organisation specialising in supporting young children's learning. Their work with Soke Education Trust goes beyond simple training, offering expert guidance to help teachers create engaging and effective learning environments.

Formed in 2018, Soke Education Trust has grown from three to six primary schools, serving communities in Peterborough and nearby villages. The Trust is committed to helping children achieve their potential, explore the world around them, and create opportunities for their future.

Over the coming year, the network will focus on improving classroom designs and making the most of outdoor learning spaces. Local parents and education professionals will be watching with interest as this programme develops, setting a new standard for early years education in the Peterborough area.