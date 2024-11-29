Soke Education Trust joins the 'Brilliant Schools' programme to support pupil wellbeing

Soke Education Trust, a community of six primary schools based in and around the Peterborough area, is excited to announce that it has secured funding from the Benefact Group to implement the "Outstandingly Happy School" programme across its schools.

The innovative programme was developed by ‘Brilliant Schools’, the not-for-profit sister company of The Art of Brilliance. It focuses on enhancing wellbeing and personal development through training and resources for individuals and schools.

Cathy Carlisle, CEO of Soke Education Trust, said: “In today's fast-paced world, nurturing our children's mental health is just as crucial as their academic achievements. Brilliant Schools offers a holistic approach that aligns perfectly with our vision of developing well-rounded, resilient individuals ready to face life's challenges.”

Will Hussey from The Art of Brilliance added, “The programme is about empowering pupils to thrive. It equips them with the tools they need to navigate challenges and embrace opportunities. We believe that when children feel good about themselves, they can achieve great things.”

Will Hussey from The Art of Brilliance delivering an engaging session

The Outstandingly Happy School programme is a comprehensive wellbeing initiative designed to go beyond traditional educational approaches. It provides a wealth of resources and activities tailored to enhance pupil wellbeing, including over 50 engaging videos and an exclusive 80-module World Wide Wellbeing programme. This unique approach focuses not only on academic potential but also on mental health and personal growth for pupils.

The World Wide Wellbeing programme is cumulative and progressive, with each module building upon the previous. It has been designed primarily for use in assemblies, registration time, and PSHE lessons, exploring the fundamentals of the Science of Flourishing and promoting behaviours that help young people embrace their potential both in and out of the classroom.

Over the coming months, pupils across Soke Education Trust schools will engage in sessions covering topics such as self-regulation, growth mindset, and taking responsibility for their learning. The resources in the programme are positively challenging, interactive, and thought-provoking. Children often prefer grappling with big questions rather than simply being told answers.

The programme also includes a year-long subscription to the Brilliant Schools online platform, which offers resources and a private community for schools to share strategies and support one another. This community encourages schools to come together, allowing them to document and share their wellbeing journeys, spreading good news and creating a positive ripple-effect beyond school gates.

Pupils from John Clare Primary School

Thanks to the generous support from the Benefact Group, all six schools in Soke Education Trust can join the transformative programme at a significantly reduced cost. The programme kicks off imminently, and the schools are expected to complete the initial phase by January.

Cathy concluded: “We are looking forward to seeing the positive impact on our pupils' wellbeing and academic performance. This programme has the potential to shape a generation that excels not only in their studies but also in their emotional and social development.”