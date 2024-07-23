Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Laura Martin has taught 17,000 pupils in her time at the Stanground school

One of the longest serving headteachers in Peterborough has left her school for the final time – 27 years after walking through the doors for the first time.

It was an emotional day at Southfields School in Stanground yesterday (Monday) as Laura Martin waved goodbye to staff and pupils on the last day of the school year.

Laura – who appeared on the Peterborough Evening Telegraph front page in 2006 as she – along with her pupils – took part in skateboarding lessons celebrated her final day with a picnic in the school grounds with the more than 600 pupils at the school.

Laura Martin inspired thousands of youngsters at Southfields School over the past 27 years - whether skateboarding (left), singing, in class or outside. She left the school for the final time on Monday after a special assembly with all the children

She said she had been proud to lead the school that ‘works hard and plays hard’ having taught scores of children to swim and ski over her time in Stanground.

She said: “After featuring as the skateboarding headteacher, teaching children to be adventurous, it is time to take a well deserved break and finally leave school – as I haven’t done so yet!

"I am very proud of the two outstanding and two good Ofsted judgements.”

Alongside the skateboarding classes, there has been a focus on PE – especially cricket, swimming and gymnastics – and there has even been an eco area set up, with many different plants growing – including horse chestnut trees to keep the youngsters in an annual supply of conkers!

The ET story in 2006

As well as supporting the pupils and staff at Southfields, Laura has also been a National Leader of Education, helping a number of other schools to improve.

She was even mentioned in Parliament for her work during the COVID pandemic, when she personally paid for, and delivered food hampers to families, as well as sending reassuring messages to the whole school community, Laura did not miss a day in school during the lockdowns, supporting the children of key workers.

On her final day, Laura also spoke of her pride helping youngsters across Peterborough with special needs – especially helping with speech, language and communication, with Makaton – a language that uses symbols, signs and speech – taught to all members of the school community.

Her final plea was to leave a legacy for the future at the school. She said: “My final wish is if anyone could help donate to the school pool. It was built by the PTA in 1954, and has come to the of of it’s life. Whilst I’ve endeavoured to teach 17,000 children to swim, sadly the pool is now broken beyond repair.”

Laura Martin rertires as head teacher of Southfields Primary School.

Laura is now planning on travelling after leaving school, saying: “Route 66 is on my list, thanks to my love of speed, cars and motorbikes. I would also love to ride with cowboys and horses in Texas – but really, just to explore the world.”

At their Leavers Assembly, year six pupils paid tribute to Ms Martin – and her teaching colleagues were also keen to thank her for the work she had done over the years.

Jan Tate, manager for the speech, language and communication needs hub said: “Laura is one in a million, she is an exceptional head teacher. She has created the most amazing school, where every child can be an individual, there are no little boxes at Southfields, everyone is welcomed, respected, valued and important.

"Laura prioritises school over everything else. The children adore her, and I couldn’t be prouder to work for her.”

Joanna Urciuoli, who will be taking over from Laura next term, said there were ‘big boots to fill.’ She said: “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Laura for 18 years, she has been the most inspirational, supportive and caring head I’ve ever come across. Laura has always put the children at the heart of every decision that has been made at school, I think because of that we have a lovely family environment in school, where all children are supported to thrive.