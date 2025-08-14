Sixth Form students at Sawtry Village Academy perform exceptionally in their A-level exams

Students and staff celebrate today's A-level results day at Sawtry Village Academy as students achieve excellent results.

Simon Parsons, Principal, said: “I’m incredibly proud of the dedication Year 13 students have shown towards their A-level and Applied General examinations. The hard work of both students and staff has really paid off, with many subjects achieving outstanding overall results.

"Over 50% of all A-Level results were graded A*-B and over 25% A*-A. Combined with around 70% of Applied General entries attaining Distinction*/Distinction they represent the best results of the past 10 years for the Academy.”

Tom Hill, Head of Sixth Form at Sawtry Village Academy, which is part of Meridian Trust, said: “Our students have achieved results to be truly proud of. It’s a pleasure to recognise their hard work today, and I wish each of them the very best as they begin what will undoubtedly be successful futures.

Sawtry Village Academy students pick up their A Level results.

"I’m pleased to say that many have secured places at their first-choice universities, apprenticeships, or are preparing to enter the workforce.”

He continued: “Our staff have provided huge amounts of support to the students to help them reach their potential and we will continue to support them today, and in the weeks to come, as they begin the next stages of their lives.”

Notable individual student results have been achieved by:

Laura Dixon who attained A*, A*, A in Geography, Mathematics, Biology. She is starting at the University of Cambridge reading Land Economy this autumn.

Poppy Game achieved A, A, B in Chemistry, Geography, Mathematics. She is continuing her education at the University of York studying Politics with International Relations.

Oscar Peck who attained A, A, A in Chemistry, Mathematics, Business. He is starting at the University of Nottingham in Chemical Engineering with a Year in Industry.

Sarah Bush who achieved Distinction*, A, B in Media, Photography, Art. She will be studying Graphic Design at Norwich University of the Arts.

Connie Pike received Distinction*, A*, A in Media, Textiles, Photography. She is continuing her education at the Fashion Retail Academy.

Joseph Smith received A*, A*, A in Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry. He is taking a gap year.

Students from Sawtry Village Academy looking forward to their next steps after A Level results day.

Mark Woods, CEO of Meridian Trust, added: “Congratulations to all our Year 13 students collecting their A-level results today. Their achievements reflect the Trust’s commitment to the pursuit of excellence and the hard work of everyone involved. I hope each student takes a moment to celebrate their success as they look ahead to the next stage of their journey.”

For more information about Sawtry Village Academy, please visit: www.sawtryva.org.uk