Share your memories of Peterborough's Deacon's School and Thomas Deacon Academy

Former pupils of one of Peterborough’s biggest schools are being asked to reminisce about their favourite memories of their schooldays for a new book project in the city

The 300 Stories Project has been launched with the aim of collecting at least 300 memories from those with a connection to Deacon’s School or Thomas Deacon Academy, to mark the 300th anniversary of the school opening. The stories will be collated into a digital book to highlight the last 300 years.

John Turner, Chair of the Thomas Deacon Foundation, said: “300 years of education in Peterborough is a massive achievement and this project enables us to capture the highlights from those who attended, worked at the school, were a parent or had another link with Deacon’s. It will be wonderful to hear people’s memories and to reflect on the academy’s unique history.”

The old Deacon's School building

“Throughout the year students have also been celebrating acts of kindness across Thomas Deacon Education Trust’s seven academies as a tribute to Thomas Deacon’s act of kindness in founding a school to educate young people in Peterborough. These have included sending care packages to Ukraine, volunteering at a local soup kitchen and raising money for charities, as well as planting 300 trees to mark our 300 years.”

In 1722, the first Deacon’s School opened thanks to Thomas Deacon, who established a school in his name. Thomas Deacon’s legacy of educating young people in the city continues today at Thomas Deacon Academy and within Thomas Deacon Education Trust, which now educates more than 5,000 young people across Cambridgeshire. Deacon’s School first opened on Cowgate, before moving to Deacon’s Street and then to Queen’s Gardens in 1960.

Thomas Deacon Academy opened in 2007, and along with Deacon’s School, had staff and pupils from John Mansfield School and Hereward Community College.