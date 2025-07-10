Leighton Primaryplaceholder image
School Leavers part two: 28 photos capture Peterborough’s Year 6 Classes of 2025 - from Leighton to Ravensthorpe

By Stephen Briggs
Published 10th Jul 2025, 14:27 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 14:35 BST
Thousands of Peterborough children have been photographed by this newspaper taking important steps on their education journey.

Photographer, David Lowndes, has been to almost every Year 6 class in the city as they prepared to wave goodbye to their Peterborough primary school in July.

The images have so-far featured in our special print edition of the Peterborough Telegraph.

Take a look through the following 35 images to see if you can spot a school leaver you recognise.

The first selection of photographs has already been published on peterboroughtoday.co.uk

There will be a final story featuring the rest of the classes.

Leighton Primary

1. Year 6 leavers

Leighton Primary Photo: David Lowndes

Lime Academy Abbotsmede

2. Year 6 leavers

Lime Academy Abbotsmede Photo: David Lowndes

Lime Academy Abbotsmede

3. Year 6 leavers

Lime Academy Abbotsmede Photo: David Lowndes

Lime Academy Parnwell

4. Year 6 leavers

Lime Academy Parnwell Photo: David Lowndes

