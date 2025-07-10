Photographer, David Lowndes, has been to almost every Year 6 class in the city as they prepared to wave goodbye to their Peterborough primary school in July.

The images have so-far featured in our special print edition of the Peterborough Telegraph.

Newspapers featuring the keepsake supplement can still be bought through our subscriptions team, by calling 0330 4030 066. You will need to ask for the edition, which was printed on Thursday, 3 July.

To purchase a photograph call 0330 403 0033 or visit https://nationalworld.newsprints.co.uk/

Take a look through the following 35 images to see if you can spot a school leaver you recognise.

The first selection of photographs has already been published on peterboroughtoday.co.uk

There will be a final story featuring the rest of the classes.

2 . Year 6 leavers Lime Academy Abbotsmede Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Year 6 leavers Lime Academy Abbotsmede Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales