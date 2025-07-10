Sacred Heart RC Primaryplaceholder image
Sacred Heart RC Primary

School Leavers part three: 42 photos capture Peterborough’s Year 6 Classes of 2025 - from Sacred Heart to Woodston

By Stephen Briggs
Published 10th Jul 2025, 14:28 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2025, 09:04 BST
Thousands of Peterborough children have been photographed by this newspaper taking important steps on their education journey.

Photographer, David Lowndes, has been to almost every Year 6 class in the city as they prepared to wave goodbye to their Peterborough primary school in July.

The images have so-far featured in our special print edition of the Peterborough Telegraph.

Newspapers featuring the keepsake supplement can still be bought through our subscriptions team, by calling 0330 4030 066. You will need to ask for the edition, which was printed on Thursday, 3 July.

To purchase a photograph call 0330 403 0033 or visit https://nationalworld.newsprints.co.uk/

Take a look through the following 35 images to see if you can spot a school leaver you recognise.

The first two parts have already been published on peterboroughtoday.co.uk

Southfields Primary

1. Year 6 Leavers

Southfields Primary Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Southfields Primary

2. Year 6 Leavers

Southfields Primary Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Southfields Primary

3. Year 6 Leavers

Southfields Primary Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
St Augustine's

4. Year 6 Leavers

St Augustine's Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:PeterboroughPeterborough Telegraph
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice