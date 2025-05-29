School in Peterborough "delighted" with £8 million in council investment to pay for expansion

Many of the school’s buildings are said to be “reaching the end of their operational lives”

A secondary school near Peterborough is to receive more than £8million in council money to fund an expansion.

Abbey College, in Ramsey, will benefit from £8,588,675 after Cambridgeshire County Council’s Full Council agreed to allocate the funds towards a one-form entry expansion of the 11-18 school, ensuring continued growth and improved facilities for students and staff.

The works will see new classroom spaces constructed to enable the school to accommodate an extra 30 Year 7 students each year – taking the total to 240, compared to the current 210.

The school’s headteacher Andy Christoforou said: “We are delighted that this funding has been made available to expand and improve the buildings at Abbey College.

“We are incredibly proud of the high-quality teaching and learning that takes place in our school, but for many years this has been in buildings that are ageing and reaching the end of their operational lives.

“More than 10 years ago, the school was forced to stop using the Abbey Manor building due to its significant maintenance and running costs, and the required modifications that need to have been made to the building to meet current requirements.

“This funding marks an important step for our community to be able to have facilities that meets the needs of a 21st century learning environment, and ensure there is enough space for a growing community. It is a significant development that will help ensure the Ramsey community has access to the high-quality teaching spaces they deserve now and in the future.

“While this project will address the immediate need for replacement accommodation, we are also exploring other sources of additional funding that will result in an entire revamping of the school’s facilities.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Cambridgeshire County Council and Meridian Trust for their constant support. We look forward to working with our partners to create the plans and share these with the wider community as soon as possible.”

The business plan was presented and published as part of the Strategy, Resources and Performance Committee meeting held on 28 January 2025.

Cllr Edna Murphy, Chair of the Children and Young People Committee at Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “It is important that every child in Cambridgeshire has access to a place at a local school with high quality facilities. This £8million investment into new classrooms spaces at Abbey College will ensure that students have access to the right facilities, and the school will continue to provide spaces for a growing community. I look forward to working with the school to see this development take shape.”