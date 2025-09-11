School in Peterborough celebrates "historic first" as it's rated 'Outstanding' in all areas by Ofsted

The impressive achievements of one Peterborough primary school have been recognised with ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted ratings across the board.

Winyates Primary School has achieved the top grading from the education watchdog – described as a “historic first” for the school.

Part of the Spirit Federation, the school wasinspected on two dates in June.

Located in in Orton Goldhay, the primary was previously graded ‘Good' overall in 2014 and 2018 – showing a steady progression over the years from previous inspections which rated it ‘requires improvement’ in 2013, ‘Satisfactory’ in 2011 and ‘Inadequate’ in 2007.

Winyates Primary School has been rated 'Outstanding' in all areas. Inset: Head of School, Ross Colley.

Now the school has been rated ‘Outstanding’ in all key areas – quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision.

The inspector praised the school, noting: “Pupils are immensely proud of Winyates. They flourish personally and academically, so they are ready for secondary school when they leave.”

“All thrive in this joyful and exceptionally welcoming environment. Pupils work hard to meet the high expectations the school sets.”

Highlighting the quality of education, they add: “The exceptionally well-designed and thoughtfully implemented curriculum results in pupils’ outcomes that are significantly above national expectations at the end of Year 6. These high-quality outcomes are reflected across subjects, whatever pupils’ starting points.”

Ofsted says pupils "delight in learning" at the school.

Writing about pupils’ personal development, the report added: “The impressive personal development curriculum builds pupils’ character, confidence and thirst for learning from the early years. Pupils are kind and respectful to each other, visitors and staff. They value individual differences. Everyone is welcome.”

The school’s Executive Head, Colette Firth, commented: “We are absolutely delighted that for the first time in the school's history, Ofsted has recognised that in all areas Winyates is outstanding. I am most pleased that this highlights how incredible our children are and that they have the skills and ambition to chase big dreams!”

Head of School, Ross Colley, added: “The Ofsted report is not only a culmination of all the hard work over the past years, but a celebration of our entire community; our wonderful children, dedicated staff and supportive families. To hear pupils say that ‘teachers encourage us to chase our dreams’ is the highest praise we could hope for and a perfect reflection of what Winyates is all about.”