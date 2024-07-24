School Games Leadership Academy inspires future leaders

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The School Games Leadership Academy successfully brought together 80 Year 9 students from eight secondary schools across Peterborough.

Hosted by Ormiston Bushfield Academy, the event marked the beginning of a year-long journey where these young leaders will plan and deliver a diverse range of activities and events for Primary, Secondary, and Special Schools.

Mr Max Brindley, School Games Officer from Jack Hunt School, run by Peterborough Keys Academies Trust said: “Jack Hunt School, part of School Games, is dedicated to fostering leadership and providing students with opportunities to develop essential life skills. The School Games Leadership Academy is a testament to our commitment to empowering young individuals to make a positive impact in their communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The participating schools, Jack Hunt School, Ormiston Bushfield Academy, Thomas Deacon Academy, Ken Stimpson Academy, City of Peterborough Academy, Hampton College, Hampton Gardens, and St. John Fisher Academy each selected ten students to take part in the initiative. Over the next year, these students will be instrumental in supporting over 25 events, including Football, Cricket, NFL Flag, Tennis, Hockey and SEND tournaments.

Eight schools attended the School Games Leadership Academy

“The day began with an introduction to the School Games, emphasising key leadership skills. Highlighting the event was a guest appearance by Jack Rutter, a renowned disability footballer. Jack shared his inspiring journey from a promising football career cut short by a traumatic brain injury to captaining the Paralympics GB football team at the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games. His story underscored the importance of resilience, communication, and confidence – critical skills for the young leaders” said Max Brindley.

The students were divided into two groups to participate in interactive workshops. Jack Rutter led a physical session, focusing on team-building and problem-solving games, and discussing learning styles and effective communication. Concurrently, David Welch, Living Sport's Children and Young People Manager, conducted a theory-based workshop on event planning. Inspired by the TV show "Dragon's Den," students were tasked with designing, planning, and pricing extracurricular clubs. Creative ideas like Archery, Pickleball, and Water Polo emerged, with Living Sport expressing interest in funding and supporting these initiatives.