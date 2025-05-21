Sawtry Village Academy recognised nationally for outstanding student progress

Sawtry Village Academy, part of Meridian Trust, has been recognised by the Schools, Students and Teachers Association (SSAT) for achieving exceptional student progress, placing the school in the top 20% of state-funded secondary schools nationally in the 2024 end of Key Stage 4 (KS4) exams.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SSAT Educational Outcomes Awards are informed by data from the Department for Education and Ofsted. The awards use a rigorous analysis of over 40 performance and contextual metrics to identify schools that are delivering exceptional outcomes for young people.

Being recognised through this national benchmarking highlights the strength and consistency of Sawtry Village Academy’s educational provision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Principal, Simon Parsons shared: “We are immensely proud to be recognised by SSAT for placing in the top 20% nationally for student progress at Key Stage 4. This is a significant achievement and exemplifies the dedication of our staff, the commitment of our students, and the ongoing support of our families.

Sawtry Village Academy - 10-year partnership with Meridian Trust celebration

“At Sawtry Village Academy, we are driven by our mission to improve the quality of education and life in our community. Guided by the Sawtry Standards and the PLEDGES framework, our students are encouraged to demonstrate resilience, leadership, and personal responsibility, striving every day to reach their full potential. This award reflects those shared values and the thriving culture of high expectations across the school.”

In April 2025, Sawtry Village Academy marked ten years of partnership with Meridian Trust, hosting an afternoon of festivities that celebrated the school’s achievements in raising student outcomes and broadening enrichment opportunities. The recently refurbished science laboratories now offer a high-quality, modern learning environment for all students.

Demonstrating a commitment to learning that extends beyond the classroom, the Academy unveiled a state-of-the-art 3G floodlit sports pitch last year, further strengthening grassroots sports facilities for both the Academy and the wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Woods, Chief Executive Officer of Meridian Trust, added: "It is heartening to see that Sawtry Village Academy has been recognised by SSAT for being in the top 20% of schools nationally for student progress. This achievement highlights the outstanding work of our staff, whose expertise and dedication create a learning environment where students are supported to succeed.

Sawtry Village Academy - 3G sports pitch opening

“We are incredibly proud of our students, not only for their academic progress but for their determination and approach to learning. This recognition is a reflection not only of the whole school community, but the wider Meridian Trust, whose success is founded on its commitment to people and communities.”