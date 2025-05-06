Sawtry Village Academy and Meridian Trust celebrate a decade of partnership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Tuesday 22nd April, Sawtry Village Academy proudly welcomed guests, students, staff, and members of the wider community to celebrate ten years of successful partnership with Meridian Trust (formerly known as CMAT).

Held at the Academy’s Fen Lane site, the event offered an afternoon of reflection, celebration, and vision for the future. Guests enjoyed outstanding student performances and inspiring speeches from longstanding members of staff, highlighting the incredible journey the school has taken over the past decade.

Catherine Dornelly, Teacher of English, reflected on her time at the school: “Sawtry gets into the heart of you. We support each other and we’re totally committed to making sure our students leave here the best that they can possibly be. My three children came to this school and I’m proud of that. We are a great community and we are serving a great community.”

The secondary school joined Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust (CMAT) now Meridian Trust, in April 2015 and has been on an upward trajectory ever since. The school made rapid progress, moving out of 'Special Measures' to 'Requires Improvement' by December 2015. By January 2018, it was rated a ‘Good’ school, with its Post-16 provision recognised as ‘Outstanding’ - a standard it continues to uphold today.

Mark Woods (CEO, Meridian Trust), Shirley Jamieson (Chair of Trustees, Meridian Trust), Sarah Wilson (Exec Principal, Meridian Trust) and Simon Parsons (Principal, SVA)

Simon Parsons, Principal of Sawtry Village Academy, reflected on the milestone: “Today has been a wonderful opportunity to celebrate not just the progress we’ve made as a school, but the community we’ve built together. Over the past ten years, the support, innovation, and shared ambition we have found within Meridian Trust have transformed Sawtry Village Academy. I’m incredibly proud of all we have achieved and excited for what lies ahead.”

Throughout the afternoon, speakers highlighted the successes born from the partnership, from improved student outcomes and expanded enrichment opportunities, to significant investment in facilities and resources, including the recent sports pitch and refurbished science laboratories.

Mark Woods, CEO of Meridian Trust, said: “It’s been a privilege to witness the transformation of Sawtry Village Academy over the past ten years. The progress is a testament to the dedication of staff, students, and the wider community. Partnerships like this are at the heart of what Meridian Trust stands for; working together to ensure every child is known, equally valued and supported to achieve their potential in all our academies. We are proud to have been part of the SVA’s journey and look forward to continuing to support its future growth.”

The event was not just a reflection on the past but a springboard for the future, as Sawtry Village Academy shared exciting developments on the horizon, including plans to further enhance learning spaces and expand curriculum opportunities.

The afternoon concluded with a lively reception, allowing guests to network and share memories and hopes for the years to come.