Sawtry Junior Academy implements vital new traffic safety measures

Sawtry Junior Academy has successfully introduced new time-restricted yellow lines around the school entrance, to restrict parking and enhance pupil safety during peak times.

Located in the heart of the village, the school faces unique challenges with multiple roads to cross and traffic congestion from nearby educational providers, including Sawtry Infants School and Sawtry Village Academy. These challenges previously resulted in chaotic traffic patterns and crowded pedestrian areas at peak times, posing risks to the safety of pupils arriving at and departing from the school.

The initiative made possible with the support of the Sawtry Parish Council, Cambridgeshire County Council Highways, and the surrounding community, aims to improve traffic flow and ensure a safer environment for pupils.

The implementation of these safety measures marks a significant step forward in addressing traffic congestion and parking issues that have been a concern for years. The new yellow lines will be enforced during school drop-off and pick-up times, ensuring that critical areas remain clear and safe for children crossing the roads.

Sarah Flack, Headteacher of Sawtry Junior Academy, has been campaigning for safer road management at the site since 2021 and is delighted that her efforts have paid off: "I’m very thankful to the Sawtry Parish Council and Councillor Simon Bywater for their support in making this happen. The safety of our pupils is our top priority, and these new measures will significantly contribute to a safer environment."

Rosemary Mullen, the Local Authority Road Safety Officer, who played a crucial role in the project, added: "Working with Sawtry Junior Academy has been a pleasure. Their commitment to road safety is commendable, and these new traffic measures will help to create a safer environment for everyone in the community."

The initiative had the backing of the neighbouring Sawtry Infants School, with Headteacher Mrs. Yasmine Trace also involved in campaigning for the new measures, highlighting the shared commitment to pupil safety across the two schools.

Sawtry Junior Academy, which is part of Meridian Trust, looks forward to the positive impact these traffic safety measures will have. Sarah Flack added “Our parents have been brilliant in their co-operation and respect for the new rules, which has made the transition smooth and successful. It has been great to work with the local community to keep our pupils safe as they travel to and from school”.

For more information about Sawtry Junior Academy, please visit: www.sawtryjunior.org/