Record number of school suspensions recorded in Peterborough

Department for Education figures show 6.6 suspensions per 100 pupils were handed out by schools in Peterborough in the 2023-24 autumn term.

The suspension rate for pupils in schools across Peterborough soared to the highest level on record in the last autumn term, new figures show.

An education minister has said suspensions and exclusions across England have "reached a crisis point", with the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc on children's behaviour across England.

This was up from four per 100 pupils the year before and was the highest figure on record.

In the 2019-20 autumn term, before the coronavirus pandemic, the suspension rate was just 2.5 per 100 pupils.

Comparable local records began in 2016-17.

Nationally, the suspension rate soared to 4.1 per 100 last autumn – almost double the pre-pandemic rate of 2.2.

The figures also showed the number of permanent exclusions nationally rose by more than a third in the last year, with 4,168 handed out, including 14 in Peterborough.

“The positive thing to say is that in Peterborough, our rate of permanent exclusions is much lower than the national average"

Councillor Katy Cole, cabinet member for children’s services at Peterborough City Council, said: “As a former teacher and a parent myself, I know how worrying figures like this can be for parents.

“As is the case nationally, our recorded events of suspension in Peterborough have increased – undoubtedly due to many factors, including the Covid-19 pandemic and many other factors caused by Government decisions over the last 14 years.

“The positive thing to say is that in Peterborough, our rate of permanent exclusions is much lower than the national average. This is what we strive for – to work through issues and to provide the necessary support to keep our children in schools.

“This is done in a close and collaborative way, together with schools - by running weekly behaviour panel meetings to discuss pupils who are facing challenges to provide extra support, best practice ways of working and access to other council services.

“Our approach is working in Peterborough, as the vast majority of suspensions do not result in permanent exclusions – and pupils are able to remain in their school environment.

“We would also ask any parents who are concerned about their child’s behaviour in school, to openly engage with the school and also our Family Hubs team. By working together we can make sure any problems can be resolved quickly and in a supportive manner.”

"This has become a great deal worse since the pandemic"

Meanwhile, the number of total suspensions dished out rose by two fifths in a single year, with the Association of School and College Leaders warning the "whole system is teetering on the brink of collapse".

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the ASCL, added: "There is clearly a very serious problem facing schools with rising incidents of challenging behaviour and in particular persistent disruptive behaviour, which is the most common reason for suspensions and permanent exclusions.

"This has become a great deal worse since the pandemic, where many children experienced disruption to their education and isolation that are continuing to have a lasting impact.

"In many cases, schools simply do not have the resources to provide the level of specialist support required to prevent behavioural issues from escalating and so we see this ending up with suspensions and permanent exclusions being used as a last resort."

Paul Whiteman, general secretary at school leaders' union the NAHT, said: "While schools do their best to help pupils, they alone are not equipped to address these issues.

"But vital services like social care, children’s mental health and special educational needs provision have been cut or failed to keep pace with demand over the last decade.

"More investment in community support is needed, including the behaviour support teams which used to offer specialist help to young people but now need rebuilding."

You can contact Family Hubs by emailing [email protected]